'Dancing On Ice' reveals songs for week 2

The 'Dancing On Ice' songs for week 2 have been revealed.

Dancing On Ice 2022 welcomes the rest of the celebrity contestants this Sunday, including Stef Reid, Liberty Poole, Regan Gascoigne, Connor Ball, and Ben Foden.

It was recently announced that Rachel Stevens will not be taking part in this week’s show due to fracturing her wrist during training. This means that she will be skating her first routine with professional partner Brendyn Hatfield in week three on Sunday Jan. 30 if her recovery goes well.

A spokesperson for the show said: "Due to an injury sustained in training and on the expert advice from the Dancing On Ice medical professionals, Rachel Stevens will not skate in this Sunday's show. We look forward to her returning to the show next weekend."

Last week’s show saw former Strictly Come Dancing pro dancer Brendan Cole and his professional partner Vanessa Bauer manage to top the leaderboard yesterday with an impressive score of 30.5 after they were the first pair to take to the ice.

Unfortunately, hapless Happy Mondays star Bez came bottom of the leader board, receiving a score of 12.5 from the judging panel. However, he managed to highly entertain the nation with his dubious performance and escaped the skate-off.

TV presenter Ria Hebden became the first celebrity to face the Dancing On Ice skate-off, after she found herself in the bottom two with Coronation Street legend Sally Dynevor.

Let’s take a look at what the remaining contestants will be skating to this week…

'Dancing On Ice' week 2 songs

Stef and Andy will be skating to Give It Up by KC & The Sunshine Band.

Regan and Karina will perform to Too Good at Goodbyes by Sam Smith.

Connor and Alex will skate to Paint It, Black by The Rolling Stones.

Liberty and Joe will do their routine to Shout Out To My Ex by Little Mix.

Lastly, Ben and Robin will be skating to Livin’ La Vida Loca by Ricky Martin.

Our Week 2 couples have some tunes in store for you this Sunday night! 👏 #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/BXGA2byEhsJanuary 20, 2022 See more

Dancing on Ice airs this Sunday on ITV and ITV Hub.