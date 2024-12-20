Days of Our Lives spoilers: week of December 23-27

It's Christmas week in Salem and there's plenty of drama to heat things up. If you want to look ahead to what's coming up or if you need to look back at last week's Days of Our Lives episodes, we've got you covered with the Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of December 23-27.

Here are your Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of December 23, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, December 23

"JJ and Gabi share a close moment. Rafe delivers Hattie to Leo. EJ asks Kristen to fire Belle. Ava reveals a threat to Brady."

Tuesday, December 24

"Rafe confides in Steve. An old acquaintance pays EJ a visit. Kayla worries about Stephanie."

Wednesday, December 25

"Xander and Sarah enjoy the Christmas festivities. Julie questions Doug III. Tate and Holly share an intimate moment."

Thursday, December 26

"Eli, Lani, Abe, and Paulina celebrate the twins’ birthdays. Ava asks Steve for help. Marlena tells Brady how much she misses John."

Friday, December 27

"Leo does Doug III a solid. Jada and Rafe pick a wedding date. Tate and Sophia’s plan is derailed by Holly. EJ struggles with an unwanted houseguest."

And in case you missed last week's episodes or need a refresher, here's what happened on Days of our Lives during the week of December 16, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, December 16

"Brady declines Belle’s request. Justin asks Maggie to testify. Shawn shares information about his personal life with Roman. Kate explains to Philip what has her so afraid."

Tuesday, December 17

"Stephanie hides her true feelings. Belle presses Sarah to tell the truth. Xander and Philip finally learn who has the rightful claim to Titan. Johnny apologizes to Alex."

Wednesday, December 18

"Gabi realizes she’s being insensitive with JJ. Felicity learns the truth about Cat. Chad shares some bad news with Jack and Jennifer."

Thursday, December 19

"Julie chides JJ for spending time with Gabi. Javi intuits that Gabi has feelings for JJ. Tate receives life-changing news."

Friday, December 20

"Ava and Brady’s date doesn’t go as planned. Jennifer questions Julie about Doug III’s past. Tate vows to help Sophia. Maggie advises Holly to take things slow with Tate."

New episodes of Days of our Lives stream every weekday on Peacock.