The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: week of December 23-27

It might be Christmas at Forrester Creations but things are anything but merry for the Forresters. Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for December 23-27.

Things go from bad to worse as Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) meet for the first time after the CEO announcement, leaving everyone reeling. Electra (Laneya Grace) gets the shock of her life when she learns who Remy (Christian Weissman) really is, and Bill (Don Diamont) is equally stunned when he finds Luna (Lisa Yamada) bruised and bloodied in jail.

Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of December 23, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, December 23

"Zende becomes a major player in the Forrester-Logan feud. Brooke is stunned when the past becomes the future for Taylor, Ridge, and Brooke."

Tuesday, December 24

"The Logans find their hearts full of love and support this Christmas, though apart from the Forresters. Hope and Carter celebrate their first Christmas together as a couple. Brooke, surrounded by loved ones, finds unexpected warmth in the embrace of her family. She discovers what the joy of the season means despite her troubles. The Forrester family and loved ones come together to celebrate the true meaning of Christmas. Eric plays a melody on the piano, and the family gathers around to sing, reminding them all that, despite the challenges, the greatest gift is being together."

Wednesday, December 25

A repeat episode from December 24, 2014 will air.

Thursday, December 26

"Tempers flare, putting mother and son at odds as Katie and Will clash over Electra’s firing. Electra gets the shock of her life when she learns of Remy’s obsession."

Friday, December 27

"Singer Fanny Grayson returns to Forrester Creations, this time with a perfume line to pitch! Ivy and Will confront Hope and Carter, demanding answers about Electra. Bill makes a startling discovery when he visits Luna in prison."

You can see what happened last week with The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of December 16 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, December 16

"Remy’s schemes against Will and Electra take a darker turn. Hope and Carter revel in their victory, their passion igniting as they embrace the chaos their coup has unleashed."

Tuesday, December 17

"Eric, Ridge, Steffy, and Zende join forces, crafting a plan that could change everything. Katie and Brooke announce a change at Forrester now that Carter and Hope are in charge."

Wednesday, December 18

"Ridge and Steffy grow increasingly worried as Eric watches his empire he built unravel. Unbeknownst to Electra, Will confronts Remy about Will’s mistrust of him and levels a threat."

Thursday, December 19

"Steffy, Ridge, Eric, and Taylor are stunned as they watch a live social media broadcast where Carter drops a bombshell announcement that none of them saw coming."

Friday, December 20

"Crushed, Ridge has a moment of harsh clarity about his life."

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.