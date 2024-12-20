General Hospital spoilers: week of December 23-27

It's Christmas week and there's lots of merry drama happening this week in Port Charles. If you missed a story last week and need to know what happened, we've got you covered with our General Hospital spoilers for the week of December 23-27.

Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for the week of December 23, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, December 23

"Anna gets a holiday surprise. Laura counts her blessings. Lulu makes a promise. Sonny and Brennan clash. Liz and Lucky reminisce."

Tuesday, December 24

"Elizabeth is alarmed. Alexis is thrown for a loop. Dante issues a warning to Sonny. Ava gets key intel. Kristina makes an offer."

Wednesday, December 25

No episode will air due to sports coverage

Thursday, December 26

"Dante gets alarming news. Sonny and Laura catch up. Michael vents to Jason. Willow defends her actions. Brook Lynn and Chase strategize."

Friday, December 27

"Jason stuns Anna. Michael seeks advice. Trina assists Kai. Alexis is in for a shock. Brennan makes a request."

And in case you missed out on last week's episodes, here's what happened on General Hospital for the week of December 16, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, December 16: "Jason supports Josslyn. Elizabeth weighs her options. Lulu has another touching reunion. Anna, Mac and Felicia put their heads together. Carly is determined."

Tuesday, December 17: "Maxie issues an invitation to Cody. Sasha holds her ground. Lulu and Brook Lynn clash. Anna confides in Jason. Lucky gets an unpleasant surprise."

Wednesday, December 18: "Carly confronts Jason. Ava asks Nina for a favor. Michael confers with Curtis. Trina supports Josslyn. Drew steals a moment with Willow."

Thursday, December 19: "Jordan and Isaiah share a steamy moment. Drew gets a wake-up call. Gio opens up to Brook Lynn. Tracy spars with Martin. Sasha and Jason find common ground."

Friday, December 20: "Trina makes a promise to Laura. Curtis makes a big announcement. Alexis swallows her pride. Ric gets a surprising offer. Carly updates Sonny on family matters."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and is the available on-demand the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.