The Young and the Restless spoilers: week of December 23-27

It's Christmas time in Genoa City and there's plenty to look forward to on The Young and the Restless this week. Let's take a look at all of the thrilling stories coming up this week with The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of December 23-27.

Below you will find The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of December 23 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, December 23

"Victor reminds his family about the true meaning of Christmas, Lauren and Michael’s holiday plans are interrupted, and Sharon receives an unexpected visitor."

Tuesday, December 24

"Kyle receives a special gift from Jack, Phyllis delivers some holiday cheer, Diane wants to make amends with Ashley and Traci."

Wednesday, December 25

"Victor is torn between Nikki and Ashley, Lauren struggles to connect with Paul, and Danny hopes for a Christmas miracle."

Thursday, December 26

"Daniel challenges Nick’s support of Sharon, Billy presents Phyllis with a tempting offer, and Summer and Chance discuss their relationship."

Friday, December 27

"Victor gives Victoria and Cole his blessing, Nate and Audra search for Damian, and Chelsea shares disturbing news with Adam."

If you need a refresher on what happened last week in Genoa City, here is a look back at The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of December 16 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, December 16: "Sharon takes a big risk to prove her innocence, Billy encourages Phyllis to make a bold move, and Ian reveals details about his past with Jordan."

Tuesday, December 17: "Jack stands his ground with Billy, Diane vows to prove herself at Jabot, and Nikki helps Claire start a new chapter."

Wednesday, December 18: "Nikki shares words of wisdom with Victoria, Jack and Traci recall memories of Christmas’ past, and Diane receives support from an unlikely friend."

Thursday, December 19: "Nate and Amy ask Denise Tolliver to help find Damian, Sharon and Nick make a shocking discovery, and Phyllis changes course with her revenge plot."

Friday, December 20: "Tessa falls into a trap, Ian encourages Jordan to play dirty, Daniel keeps up appearances for Lucy, and Nick worries about Sharon’s safety."

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.