Disney Plus orders 'Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.'

If you’re over 30 then you probably remember Doogie Howser M.D. starring Neil Patrick Harris as a child doctor. Now, Disney+ has decided to reboot the series for a new generation in the form of “Doogie Kameāloha, M.D,” a reimagining of the iconic 90s program set in Hawaii.

Kourtney Kang (“Fresh Off the Boat,” “How I Met Your Mother”) is set to write and executive produce the series for 20th Television. The title is a working one, so we might see something a little different when the series gets released.

“Thirty years ago, a young medical prodigy took the world by storm and left a lasting impact on pop culture," said Ricky Strauss, president, Content and Marketing, Disney+. “Kourtney and the team at 20th Television have created a very modern take on this beloved property which will resonate with our global Disney+ audience. We can’t wait to introduce the world to the new Doogie!”

Here’s how Disney describes the upcoming series:

Set in modern-day Hawaii, the 10-episode comedy follows Lahela “Doogie” Kameāloha, a mixed race 16-year-old girl, juggling a budding medical career and life as a teenager. Guiding Lahela (and also complicating things) is her family, including her spit-fire Irish mother who’s also her supervisor at the hospital, and her Hawaiian “Local Boy” father struggling to accept that his daughter is no longer his little girl.

“Doogie, Howser MD is beloved by everyone at our studio, so we knew that if we were going to reinvent it for a new generation, we had to have both the blessing and participation of the Bochcos and a creator with a fresh, new take that made us lean in,” commented Carolyn Cassidy, president, 20th Television. “Kourtney’s vision for the character is so inspired, we’ve been dying to collaborate with Melvin and Jake again, and Disney+ is exactly the right home for this idea. We couldn’t be more excited.”

Like the original, the reboot will be a 30-minute comedy series. It’s expected to debut on the streaming service in 2021.