Disney Plus subscribers getting early access to Star Wars, Marvel merchandise

It’s not just the classic and original TV shows and movies that make Disney Plus one of the best streaming services around these days, as some subscribers can now use it for their holiday shopping needs. Disney Plus announced that as of November 1, US Disney Plus subscribers are being given the ability to try out special access to shopDisney that allows them to purchase merchandise from Star Wars, Black Panther, Frozen 2 and more before anyone else.

This new feature is being described as a "limited test experience" by Disney Plus. Basically, US Disney Plus subscribers can visit shopDisney.com (opens in new tab) or scan QR codes under the "Shop" tab of select movies, TV shows and shorts on Disney Plus to purchase materials from those titles before non-Disney Plus subscribers. The Shop tab is only available to Disney Plus primary profiles in the US that have been verified as 18 or older.

Here is a sampling of what Disney Plus subscribers are going to have early access to with this new feature:

Eligible Disney Plus subscribers can also get made-to-order Disney merchandise, including designs from Frozen 2 and Lightyear. All merchandise is available while supplies last.

"Special access to this curated collection of merchandise for the upcoming holiday season is the latest example of the many ways we experiment with how to improve the user experience on Disney Plus, which includes enhancing the benefits of being a subscriber,' said Alisa Bowen, president of Disney Plus. "We’re excited to collaborate with shopDisney to explore how we can potentially better serve our audiences by expanding the ways they get to interact with the stories and characters they love on Disney Plus."

If US consumers want to use this new service to help get their holiday shopping done as well as be able to watch Disney Plus originals like She-Hulk, Big Shot, Obi-Wan Kenobi and more, they can do so by signing up for Disney Plus directly or as part of the Disney Bundle, which pairs it with Hulu and ESPN Plus. Disney Plus is also available through Hulu With live TV.

Again, this is being described as a test experience. However, there is no information on how long this is going to be available or if it will expand to Disney Plus subscribers outside the US.