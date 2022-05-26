Eagle-eyed EastEnders fans spot HUGE change to set ahead of Royal visit

EastEnders fans wasted no time in voicing their thoughts on the big change!

EastEnders viewers noticed a big change to the set before The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are due to make their royal visit to celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Royal Couple are set to guest star in a special Jubilee episode of EastEnders where they join the Albert Square residents for a celebratory Jubilee street party.

In episodes currently airing, Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) has been busy preparing for the big celebration and during Tuesday’s episode (May 24) we saw Mick discussing the occasion with Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) and Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth).

However, fans were quick to point out that Diana’s portrait had mysteriously disappeared from The Queen Vic wall.

During the episode, Mick told them about his big plans to get the council to close off the Square and during their chat, Diana’s portrait was hanging on the wall in the background.

Diana's portrait could be seen in the background. (Image credit: BBC)

Later on, as the episode returned to The Queen Vic, Diana’s portrait had been taken down.

Mick held up a portrait of The Queen, telling Kathy that: “Janine found it on the market. I was going to whack it up there.”

Mick wanted to change up The Queen Vic interior for the royal visit. (Image credit: BBC)

He then pointed to the wall where Diana’s portrait had been and observant fans on social media were quick to spot the change…

Not them taking the Diana portrait down just in time for Charles and Camilla to come ahshahah #EastendersMay 24, 2022 See more

They conveniently replace Diana‘s portrait with one of the Queen not long before Charles & Camilla visit 🤔May 25, 2022 See more

Since the Carters moved inside the Vic there was a picture from Princess Diana at the Wall.Next week Charles and Camilla visit the show and the picture is changed to a picture from the Queen. Brilliant. :D #EastEndersMay 24, 2022 See more

I’ve just seen the pic of Diana in the Vic. Has it really been removed? #EastendersMay 24, 2022 See more

The portrait is usually seen on the wall in The Queen Vic. (Image credit: BBC)

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall’s scenes were shot back in March when they paid a visit to the EastEnders set to meet the cast and crew of the long-running soap.

The partying residents will be bowled over in the episode set to air on Thursday, June 2, as they see Mick and Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) greet The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall and introduce them to the Walford locals.

Kellie, who hosts His Royal Highness at the party, spoke about her brush with Royalty, saying, “I did think what amazing sports that they are just willing to do it. I just thought wow, they’ve never done anything like this before.

“They didn’t really know what to expect, I mean it must have been nerve-wracking for them and completely out of their norm. So I just hope they enjoyed it as much as we did!”

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.