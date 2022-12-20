EastEnders fans all have same demand after mystery character unexpectedly pops up in soap

EastEnders fans all have the same question after a suspicious character showed up.

EastEnders fans were baffled when Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) was caught talking to a mysterious character on the phone and now viewers are demanding to know who it is.

During last night's EastEnders episode (Monday, December 19), a suspicious Shirley Carter (Linda Henry) was eager to find answers to Janine's dark secrets before she tied the knot with Mick (Danny Dyer).

However, fans were left puzzled when Shirley overheard Janine having a secret conversation with a mystery man named Steve.

"Steve. I wanna see you tonight. No excuses, ok? Make it happen," Janine said to him before Shirley interrupted Janine's arrangements with a snide remark.

Confused fans were left questioning who Steve was and why Janine was organising to meet him in secret, with one even suggesting that she could be cheating on Mick with this supposed Steve.

Who is Steve? Is Janine cheating on Mick?? I gots to know #EastendersDecember 19, 2022 See more

Who is Steve? That janine called? #EastEndersDecember 19, 2022 See more

Who is Steve 🤔 #EastEndersDecember 19, 2022 See more

Who is "Steve" 🤔🤔#EastEndersDecember 19, 2022 See more

Later on, Shirley overheard another conversation when a furious Scarlett (Tabitha Byron) shouted at Janine after she broke the news that they were planning to move away.

As Shirley listened in, Scarlett nearly gave away Janine's secret regarding the car crash she was involved in with Linda Carter (Kellie Bright).

Earlier this year, Linda was caught up in a serious car accident that left her needing life-saving surgery. Currently, everyone thinks that Linda crashed the car while drunk, but it was actually Janine who caused the crash and moved Linda's seemingly lifeless body into the driver's seat to make it look like it was her fault, all while baby Annie was in the backseat.

Janine Butcher crashed Linda Carter's car and made it look like she was the driver. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Janine was supposedly out of Walford at that point, but Scarlett knows that Janine lied about her whereabouts and has hidden evidence to protect her mum.

Scarlett was strongly against leaving Walford behind and said that Mick could end up finding out that she had lied to him.

But a frantic Janine demanded that Mick must never uncover the truth so that they can keep their new family together — will Shirley confront the soap villain?

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.