EastEnders fans BAFFLED by character's sudden transformation

EastEnders fans were baffled during last night's episode.

EastEnders fans were confused by Ricky Jr's (Frankie Day) unexpected personality change as he was completely silent and didn't speak throughout last night's episode (Monday, June 19).

The Walford residents were celebrating Father's Day on the Square and Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) reminded her pregnant daughter Lily Slater (Lillia Turner) that they had a family meeting regarding her baby.

Later on, Lily met up with her baby's father Ricky and their friends Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd) and Denzel Danes (Jaden Ladega) at McKlunky's.

Ricky was delighted when Lily gave him a handmade Father's Day card and he smiled, showcasing the new braces on his teeth.

Lily laughed and said: "They actually look good on you."

Ricky Jr was completely silent during last night's episode. (Image credit: BBC)

As Amy and her boyfriend Denzel sat down with the pair, he handed Ricky a milkshake, joking that: "You'll be able to eat real food next week. Gutted for you, because these are so good."

Lily asked Ricky if he was told about the meeting they've got with social services, to which Ricky remained silent and gave her a confused look.

Denzel then conjured up a story about a girl who got pregnant at 13 and was part of a social services investigation because she couldn't afford to look after the baby.

A furious Amy blasted Denzel for the inappropriate joke and reassured a panicked Lily and Ricky to not listen to him.

With Denzel's lies still playing on her mind, Lily questioned Ricky in the Square on what he would say if social services asked him on how he would support their baby.

Ricky seemed to be at a loss for words. (Image credit: BBC)

Ricky was unsure and stood there silently as a frustrated Lily said: "We need money, Ricky."

The teen shrugged as Lily added: "I know who can help us."

Fans were baffled by Ricky's odd personality change and questioned why Ricky didn't speak during the episode...

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.