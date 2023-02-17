EastEnders fans beg for soap favourite to return for Lola's death

EastEnders fans want Julie Perkin's (Cathy Murphy) to return for Lola Pearce-Brown's (Danielle Harold) final moments as she battles terminal cancer.

The soap recently introduced Lola's long-lost mother Emma Harding (Patsy Kensit) to the Square as part of Lola's heartbreaking cancer storyline and now fans are calling for her grandmother Julie to come back.

Julie made her EastEnders debut in 2010 and was a childhood friend of Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick). She later dropped the bombshell to Billy that she gave birth to their son as a teenager and he had been adopted.

In 2011, they decided to track down their son Dan Pearce, until they found out that he had died and left behind a 15-year-old daughter. This eventually led the pair to find their granddaughter Lola, who was in care.

Although Billy bonded with feisty troublemaker Lola, Julie failed to form a connection with her and they both felt threatened by each other as they competed for Billy's affection.

Julie Perkins is Lola Pearce-Brown's grandmother and Billy Mitchell's childhood friend. (Image credit: BBC)

Julie left the Square in 2011, after she took the blame for an accident Lola had caused at The Arches. Realising that she and Lola could never form a relationship, a heartbroken Julie bid an emotional farewell to Billy, ultimately losing the fight for his love.

Despite the duo clashing when she was a teenager, Lola's current situation could have paved the way to a heartwarming reunion.

After the arrival of Lola's mum Emma, fans believe that Julie should now make her comeback to the Square as Lola's tragic death edges closer...

Julie isn't the only character that fans want brought back as they recently called for soap legend Grant Mitchell (Ross Kemp) to return following a surprise phone call with his brother Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) and cousin Billy.

