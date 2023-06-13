EastEnders fans call for much-loved character to return to SAVE the Panesars

EastEnders fans are begging for Ash Panesar (Gurlaine Kaur Garcha) to return and help her broken family after Suki Panesar's (Balvinder Sopal) life was left hanging in the balance in a shocking turn of events.

Just as Suki was going to make her escape with secret lover Eve Unwin (Heather Peace), it was harshly snatched away when Suki's son Vinny Panesar (Shiv Jalota) discovered her lifeless body at the bottom of the stairs with an emotionless Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) towering over her.

Last night's episode (Monday, July 12) saw Suki recovering in hospital following the horrific ordeal and Vinny feared that his dad tried to kill her.

Back at the Square, Vinny questioned Eve if his mum had any other accidents recently and voiced his concerns that she had been struggling, especially since losing Jags and with Kheerat and Ash both away from the Square.

Later on, a devastated Vinny told Nish and Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) that he was worried that Suki threw herself down the stairs and tried to end her life.

EastEnders fans want Ash Panesar to come back and save her troubled family. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Nish furiously condemned Vinny's claims and insisted that she fell. But Vinny was adamant that they couldn't ignore the fact that she was unhappy.

Eve paid a visit to Suki in hospital and was terrified that Nish had pushed her down the stairs given his murderous history.

On top of this, the couple were worried that Ravi knew they had been having a secret affair and Suki was going to leave Nish.

Convinced that Suki would be in danger if she returned home, Eve was worried when Suki was discharged from hospital.

Later on, Vinny tried to get the truth from Suki as he reassured her: "We can just chat. I know we don't do that often. You must miss Kheerat and Ash, but you can talk to me, too." But Nish soon put a stop to their conversation and Vinny was shut down by his dad.

Vinny Panesar tried to help his mum but was abruptly stopped by his dad Nish. (Image credit: BBC)

Fans now believe that there's only one person who can help the Panesars before things get any worse — Vinny's sister, Ash!

Ash left the Square earlier this year after she was offered her dream job in Canada. But her father Nish wouldn't let his daughter go without a fight as he demanded that Suki convince Ash to turn it down.

Desperate for her daughter to escape Nish's controlling ways, Suki found a way to convince her to take the job, before Ash bid an emotional farewell to her family and left the Square in a taxi.

After the disastrous events, fans are now demanding for Ash to come back and rescue the Panesar family...

I’m surprised Ash would even have left her mum tbh when at the end she could see she’s visibly unhappy, wouldn’t Kheerat have told her to keep an eye on her? He knows how dangerous Nish is? Just seems weirdly written. BRING BACK ASH #EastEndersJune 13, 2023 See more

ash babygirl please come home your brother needs you #eastenders pic.twitter.com/SMTQeSkXnqJune 12, 2023 See more

Also I miss Ash, she would have stood up to her dad, she was the strongest one along with Kheerat, and it’s sad she’s not involved in Suki’s story considering she’s also gay? I dunno seems a wasted opportunity to explore her reaction #EastEndersJune 13, 2023 See more

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.