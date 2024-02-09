EastEnders fans convinced iconic character will be recast after George's SAVAGE remark

EastEnders fans are convinced Cindy Jr (Mimi Keene) will be recast and return to the Square after she was mentioned by George Knight (Colin Salmon) during last night's episode (Thursday, February 8).

Earlier this week, George was proud of his dad Eddie Knight (Christopher Fairbank) when he revealed he won an award for championing diversity in boxing and invited him to the ceremony.

George recently reunited with his adoptive parents when his mum Gloria Knight (Elizabeth Counsell) decided to finally tell George the truth that his biological parents fostered George out after putting an ad in the paper, which is a process known as farming.

Ever since then, Eddie has been showing up at the Vic every day in an attempt to convince his adopted son that he's a good guy after showing no interest in George for years.

Having been on the receiving end of some racist comments from Eddie, George's daughter Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) has been suspicious her grandad is up to something and has tried to warn her dad that Eddie doesn't have his best interests at heart. However, George doesn't want to hear it and has refused to listen to her warnings.

Last night, Gina went to her mum Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) for help, who can also see right through Eddie's nasty ways, and voiced her concerns about Eddie constantly being around her dad all of a sudden.

EastEnders fans are sure Cindy Jr will return with a new face! (Image credit: BBC)

Cindy echoed Gina's thoughts that Eddie was up to no good and went to the Boxing Den to confront George about letting Eddie get close to him.

But when Eddie made another racist comment, George was quick to defend him against Cindy. Cindy lay into George even more, until he had enough of his ex-wife questioning his judgement and lashed out at her.

"You've got some front! Never mind that you've walked out on every single one of your own kids. And the one you had in prison, she doesn't even know you're alive!" George hit back.

George Knight blasted Cindy Beale for abandoning her daughter Cindy Jr. (Image credit: BBC)

The daughter George was talking about is Cindy Jr, who Cindy supposedly died giving birth to in prison. Cindy Jr went into the care of her grandmother Bev and aunt Gina after her mum's apparent death and later went to live in Walford with the Beales in 2013.

Cindy Jr left Walford in 2015 to live with her boyfriend Liam (James Forde) in Germany, but the pair have since split up and she went travelling.

After her return from the dead, a guilt-ridden Cindy has been terrified to go and see Cindy Jr, in fear that she would ruin her daughter's life if she learned that her mum was actually alive after 25 years.

Cindy Jr was played by Mimi Keene, who has since gone on to star in the hit Netflix series Sex Education as Ruby Matthews and Nathalie in the film After Everything, making some fans believe that she may be too busy with new projects to reprise the role as Cindy Jr.

Also, it's common in soapland to recast characters who return after years away, with Johnny Carter being the most recent character to be recast. The solicitor will be played by Charlie Suff, who is the third actor to take over the role.

Now, fans are certain that Cindy Jr will be coming back to Walford with a different face after the mention...

A mention of Cindy Junior making a surprise visit, obviously she's coming back. I wonder if she's regenerated like the kids on Planet Walford do.#EastEndersFebruary 8, 2024 See more

I wonder if a return is happening for Cindy Jr? I reckon it'll be a recast if she does. I'll be surprised if Mimi Keene reprises the role #EastendersFebruary 9, 2024 See more

Oh we getting a Cindy Jr recast? #EastEndersFebruary 8, 2024 See more

So is Cindy Jr on the way to Walford?#EastEndersFebruary 8, 2024 See more

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.