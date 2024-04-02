EastEnders fans convinced Whitney will TAKE another child after subtle clue

EastEnders fans noticed a subtle clue that Whitney Dean might take another child.

EastEnders fans think Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) will take little Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown) in a shocking twist after spotting a subtle clue during last night's episode (Monday, April 1).

The soap recently revealed that Whitney was lying about fostering neglected teen Britney Wainwright (Lola Campbell), who she became desperate to help after seeing how poorly she was being treated by her mother in Milton Keynes.

Pregnant Whitney had been introducing Britney as her foster daughter, but it transpired that she was not legally fostering the child as Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) discovered that Whitney had paid Britney's mum £2,000 to take her daughter off her.

But in last night's episode, there were alarm bells ringing for fans that Whitney could set her sights on taking another child closer to home — Lexi Pearce.

In a scene at the café, Whitney went to speak to her ex Callum Highway (Tony Clay) and Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) about Ben Mitchell's (Max Bowden) situation.

Whitney offered to help look after Lexi Pearce. (Image credit: BBC)

Lexi's dad Ben was arrested for credit card fraud in America and was set to face up to six years in prison.

Jay told Whitney that Ben had his extradition hearing today and Callum added that they were hoping he wouldn't fight it.

Whitney then offered to look after their daughter Lexi and they were both grateful for her suggestion.

Lexi has now lost both her parents after Ben Mitchell's arrest. (Image credit: BBC)

Later on, a tearful Callum went into the Vic with news about Ben and Whitney rushed over to know what was going on.

Callum told his mother-in-law Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) that Ben was being sent to prison in the US and the pair hugged each other as they broke down in tears.

With Lexi already facing the tragic loss of her mum Lola Pearce-Brown (Danielle Harold) and now her dad, fans believe this could be a clue that Whitney may see this as an opportunity to take Lexi away...

don’t get me wrong i like callum and whitney interacting but why is she suddenly so interested in what’s happening to ben??she offered to look after lexi maybe she’s wanting to buy another child 🫢April 1, 2024 See more

Kathy and Callum. 😓(Whitney is prob pondering with Jay how to steal Lexi though) #EastEnders https://t.co/Tx9KZeZhaFApril 1, 2024 See more

For someone who leased a kid from a dope fiend Whit had nerve ear hustling about Ben and suggesting she could look after Lexi. #eastendersApril 2, 2024 See more

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.