EastEnders fans emotional as Walford ICON makes an unexpected appearance
EastEnders viewers spotted a soap favourite in last night's episode.
EastEnders viewers felt moved after they spotted soap legend Roxy Mitchell (Rita Simons) make an unexpected cameo during last night's episode (Monday, November 14) amidst her daughter Amy Mitchell's (Ellie Dadd) self harm storyline.
EastEnders youngster Amy has been struggling to cope over the rumours going around school about her and is being bullied by her classmates.
She was in a less than celebratory mood for her 14th birthday, but dad Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) was determined to celebrate and arranged a family dinner.
Amy is left devastated after confronting her friends Denzel Danes (Jaden Ladega), Nugget Gulati (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) and Lily Slater (Lillia Turner) and when Denzel tries to make things up with her, she isn't interested and storms off.
Meanwhile, Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) hears about Jack's dinner plans and tries to get an invite in a bid to win her son Ricky round after missing another one of his school events.
Later on, Sam buys a present for Amy to try and convince her to invite her to the dinner and heads over to the Branning household to give it to her.
Amy ignores Sam's knocks on the door as she prepares to harm herself in her bedroom, until Sam managed to get into the house with an old set of keys.
She let herself into Amy's bedroom and was crushed to see Amy hurting herself and was quick to comfort the teen.
As she cleaned up Amy's cuts, she tried to get to the bottom of Amy's concerns, to which she looked over at a picture of Roxy in Amy's bedroom and asked: "Are you missing your mum, Amy?"
Amy promised Sam that she would stop if she kept it a secret from Jack and step-mum Denise Fox (Diane Parish) and invited Sam to the dinner so that she would keep quiet about what she saw.
Amy's mum, Roxy tragically died on New Year's Day in 2017 alongside her sister Ronnie Mitchell (Samantha Womack) after they both drowned in a swimming pool on Ronnie’s wedding day.
Fans were emotional to see Roxy make an unexpected appearance during the tear-jerking scenes and were reminded about how much they miss her...
“Is it your mum are you missing your mum Amy?”Roxy picture got shown in tonight’s Eastenders 😭 @OfficialRita pic.twitter.com/hhnvIWwbfZNovember 14, 2022
THE PICTURE OF ROXY STOP IT #EastendersNovember 14, 2022
Photo of Roxy 😢 #EastEndersNovember 14, 2022
I miss Roxy so much 💔😭#EastEndersNovember 14, 2022
no they talked about roxy 😩😪 #eastendersNovember 14, 2022
EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series and much-loved soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.