EastEnders fans have a LOT of questions after Linda's Christmas trailer drops!

EastEnders dropped another teaser trailer for the HUGE Christmas murder storyline after last night's very dramatic episode.

And the fans have taken to social media to share their questions and theories about what it all means!

Yesterday's episode of EastEnders was a big one for Linda Carter. Struggling with her first Halloween without Mick, she was finding the day tough.

But there was a HUGE shock in store.

Linda got a big shock! (Image credit: BBC)

Linda went upstairs for a break from the Halloween celebrations at the pub, but she didn't know there was a horrible surprise waiting for her in the shape of her rapist brother-in-law, Dean Wicks!

"Don't scream," he told her as Linda looked petrified.

What. A. Cliffhanger!

But as if that wasn't enough drama for us all, the episode was followed by Linda's Christmas trailer.

WHAT IS HAPPENING? (Image credit: BBC)

Of course, everyone remembers that amazing flash forward episode we watched back in February when we saw Stacey, Suki, Linda, Sharon, Denise and Kathy on Christmas Day 2023.

The women, who have become known as The Six, were surrounding a body on the floor of The Vic.

Sharon crouched down, felt the victim's pulse - giving us a glimpse of his cufflinks - and declared him dead.

Since then, we've all been speculating WILDLY about who the killer is, and the identity of the victim, with Nish, Theo, Ravi, Keanu and now Dean Wicks in the frame.

Some fans even reckon it could be Martin Fowler!

So we were all thrilled to get a new piece of the jigsaw in the shape of Linda's trailer.

Except, it seems to have left fans with more questions than answers!

Is Linda cleaning up blood? (Image credit: BBC)

In the trailer we saw Linda scrubbing the floor upstairs in the pub. While outside someone - dressed in blue - stood looking up at the window, holding something.

Yes, we know. It's all a bit vague!

Is this figure Suki Panesar? (Image credit: BBC)

First of all, fans were wondering WHAT Linda is scrubbing off the floor. Is it blood? The pinkish tinge - Linda's colour - to the trailer made it hard to tell.

Though many viewers were convinced it was a gruesome clean up job with one fan declaring: "She's scrubbing blood off the floor."

And why is she upstairs in the pub when the murder victim is on the floor in the bar?

"Is that The Vic living room floor that Linda is scrubbing?" asked one bewildered fan. "That's a potential game changer, that is!"

The other BIG question is who is outside the pub? The figure is hard to see clearly but the person is wearing blue - just as Suki was in the flash forward.

If you cast your mind back to Denise's trailer, there was a blue-clad figure in that, too, running away from the pub.

The plot thickens!

Fans are mostly convinced the figure in Linda's trailer is Suki, but then WHY is she looking up at the pub? And WHAT is she holding?!

Does it mean a rooftop showdown between Suki and her abusive husband, Nish? The Vic's roof has certainly seen plenty of those in its time!

"Nish goes flying," mused one fan, while others concentrated on what the figure was holding.

Could it be Ravi's laptop with the evidence that he killed Ranveer?

Or a photograph of Kheerat, who's currently in jail for a murder he didn't commit?

With so many questions, it's hard to know what to think!

But one fan summed it up for most viewers when they wrote: "WHAT DOES IT ALL MEAN?"

There are just eight weeks until Christmas Day now, and there's no doubt the fans will be glued to EastEnders the whole time!

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.