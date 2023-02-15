EastEnders fans heartbroken that much-loved couple is missed out of Valentine's Day episode

EastEnders fans were gutted that their favourite couple wasn't in last night's Valentine's episode.

EastEnders fans were disappointed that their favourite couple Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) and Callum Highway (Tony Clay) aka 'Ballum' had been missed out of last night's Valentine's Day episode (Tuesday, February 14).

The much-loved couple have gone through their fair share of ups and downs during their marriage and as the pair recently reunited, their absence from the episode left viewers gutted.

There was drama, heartbreak and a secret affair as the Square celebrated the month of love in EastEnders last night.

Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) tried to come to terms with her first Valentine's Day since losing the love of her life Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) and Denise Fox (Diane Parish) gave in to temptations as she kissed Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara).

However, things were far from romantic for the Slaters as Ryan Malloy (Neil McDermott) made his explosive return, nearly seven years since he left the Square to live in Wakefield with his now-wife Helen.

Ryan returned to Walford following the news that his 12 year old daughter, Lily Slater (Lillia Turner) was pregnant.

Fan-favourite couple Ben Mitchell and Callum Highway weren't in the Valentine's Day episode. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) was far from pleased to see her former lover back in town and his efforts to try and be a part of Lily's life.

But, it wasn't long before Ryan reunited with his estranged daughter and gave her a £50 shopping voucher which she happily accepted.

As Ryan offered to help out the family financially, Stacey refused any of his help to support Lily, despite her money struggles.

Meanwhile, Denise, who has been feeling neglected in her marriage to Jack Branning (Scott Maslen), was delighted when he surprised her with chocolates and a bunch of flowers.

However, she soon discovered that it was actually her stepdaughter Amy Mitchell's (Ellie Dadd) idea and feeling more rejected than ever, she ran into the arms of Ravi, who had been showering her with attention over the past few weeks.

Despite the drama that went down, disappointed fans were distracted by the fact that much-loved couple Ben and Callum were noticeably absent from the Valentine's Day episode...

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.