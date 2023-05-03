EastEnders fans in hysterics as drunk Kathy 'made their night'

EastEnders fans couldn't stop laughing at drunk Kathy Beale as she knocked back several glasses of alcohol at Albie's christening during last night's episode (Tuesday, May 2).

In EastEnders last night, the Walford residents were shocked after Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) was arrested at his son's christening.

Keanu was desperate to earn some extra money to pay for Albie's christening and resorted to working for Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) to shift some drugs for him.

However, he was caught by the police after they found cocaine hidden in the van he had been driving.

As Keanu was interrogated by the police, DS Barnes was willing to let him go if he told them who was behind the whole scheme.

Kathy Beale was busy getting drunk at the Vic to celebrate Albie's christening. (Image credit: BBC)

But as Keanu was busy trying to get himself out of trouble, Kathy had other things on her mind as she gulped down glasses of champagne and wine at the Vic.

To everyone's relief, Keanu was let off on bail and later returned to the pub to continue celebrating Albie's christening. And of course, the young dad didn't go without some punishment from his girlfriend Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) who slapped him for ruining Albie's day.

A furious Ravi then confronted Keanu and demanded to know whether he had grassed him up. Keanu was adamant that he didn't snitch, but his reassurance wasn't enough to convince Ravi and he set out to give Keanu a deadly warning.

Amid the tough storyline, there was definitely some much-needed comic relief as a drunk Kathy had viewers in stitches.

Tipsy Kathy started crying as she reminisced on Martin Fowler's (James Bye) christening and as the residents started to escort her out of the pub, she slurred to Sharon: "Well, you know where I live don't ya?"

A sloshed Kathy was having a great time amid the Keanu Taylor drama. (Image credit: BBC)

"Next door to me," Sharon replied.

"Yeah, yeah, that's right, I do. Yeah. Lou's old house. She never liked me. Vicious old bat!" Kathy quipped.

Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) and Martin then carried Kathy home as she stumbled along the Square singing.

Fans were in hysterics at drunk Kathy and praised her for making their night...

Drunk Kathy absolutely made my night. Wonderful scenes tonight - all the reminiscing about Lou and Martin’s christening were excellent. #EastEndersMay 2, 2023 See more

The highlight was of course drunk Kathy! — Sharon asking Reiss to pass the wine but it was empty, Zack laughing at Ethel’s dog named willy, Kathy calling Lou a vicious old bat and forgetting Sharon lives next door 😂#EastEnders pic.twitter.com/KTF5X1mN5FMay 2, 2023 See more

@bbceastenders drunk Kathy is hilarious.🤣🤣🤣🤣.#eastendersMay 2, 2023 See more

I absolutely love Kathy drunk, so funny! #EastEndersMay 2, 2023 See more

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.