EastEnders fans in hysterics at KAT fight between this legendary soap duo

EastEnders viewers were in stitches at Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) and Sam Mitchell’s (Kim Medcalf) one-liners as the pair clashed once again during last night’s episode (Monday, April 25).

In true Mitchell fashion, Sam’s return to EastEnders has been as chaotic and dramatic as ever, from ultimate showdowns with Walford women Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) and Kat, to blackmailing her ex-partner Jack Branning (Scott Maslen).

Now, the fire between Sam and Kat doesn’t seem to be burning out anytime soon as the women were at loggerheads again.

During last night’s episode, Kat was facing the consequences of being involved in Phil Mitchell’s (Steve McFadden) dangerous business.

Meanwhile, Sam, with Jack in tow, was on-hand to sort out her previous business deal blunder.

Later on, Sam paid Phil a visit in prison, who criticised her for 'dragging the Mitchell name into the dirt,' after only being back a week.

She reassured him that she had sorted the issue out, but it seemed that her newly appointed role wasn’t too good for her ego as it wasn’t long before she was strutting into Kat’s house.

Sam showed up at Kat's house uninvited. (Image credit: BBC)

“I hope they’ve had their five-a-day?” Sam jibed as Kat brought in a takeaway for the children.

Kat was less than pleased to see Sam standing in the doorway and seethed: “Right, you can turn around and go straight back outside.”

As the pair disappeared into the kitchen, Sam wasted no time in flaunting her position in the Mitchell family.

“Well, that’s no way to treat your landlady,” she said.

Sam then told Kat that she had 'saved her bacon' after dealing with Phil’s sinister business affairs and that Phil had put her in charge of everything.

“That’s not going to happen,” Kat joked. “You make me laugh. A few hours ago, you were begging me to take control,” Sam replied.

Kat revealed she had changed her mind and wanted to step up for her family and Phil, much to the dismay of Sam, who started throwing insults at her.

Kat was determined to step up for her family. (Image credit: BBC)

“You’re just like Zoe, a pouting bubble-head who wants all the glory but does none of the graft,” she fumed.

“You know, there’s two things I could never stand about you, Sam,” Kat said, before Sam questioned, “What?”

“Your face,” Kat jeered, “You shafted my daughter and threw her to the wolves. Phil’s a fool to trust you.”

Sam didn’t hold back and taunted her with: “You couldn’t be trusted to get in a lift with someone’s husband.”

It became a war of words for the fiery women. (Image credit: BBC)

Kat had finally had enough and made sure to assert her role within the Mitchell clan, saying, “If anyone’s going to be the head of this family, it’s me,” before then throwing Sam’s luggage out of the door.

Clearly wounded by Kat’s words, Sam was still determined to make sure Kat knew who she really was.

“I’m Phil’s sister. Peggy’s daughter,” Sam stated.

“Your mum was a legend. You’re not even a rumour. I’m Mrs Mitchell now,” Kat clapped back.

Fans were laughing on social media at the duo’s hilarious one-liners and enjoyed yet another battle between the women…

I'm loving all the sassy matriarchal drama between Sharon, Kat and Sam. It's very Peggy, Pat and Pauline vibes. Some cracking one liners 🤣 #eastendersApril 25, 2022 See more

Kat: "There's two things I could never stand about you, Sam... your face!" 🔥🔥😂 #EastEndersApril 25, 2022 See more

Kat and Sam, brilliant #EastEndersApril 25, 2022 See more

Kat: There’s two things I could never stand about you, Sam.Sam: What?Kat: Your face.😆 #EastEndersApril 25, 2022 See more

What a line from Kat😳 “Your mum was a legend, you’re not even a rumour” you know that hurt Sam #EastEnders @bbceastendersApril 25, 2022 See more

It’s been a while since I’ve been a regular @bbceastenders viewer but the show is at its best when Jessie Wallace is front and centre. Now with the great Kim Medcalf back too, Kat and Sam could be this generation’s Peggy & PatApril 25, 2022 See more

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.