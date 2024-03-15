EastEnders fans in stitches at 'funniest thing ever said' in last night's episode

EastEnders fans couldn't stop laughing at an ULEZ joke that was branded the "funniest thing ever said" on the soap by viewers.

In last night's episode (Thursday, March 14), Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) and Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) made the milestone step in their relationship of moving in together.

After Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) kicked Suki out of her house after having a huge argument about The Six, she was forced to move back home with her abusive ex-husband Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry).

This event led to Suki fighting for her life as Nish was kicked out of the house by his family after trying to strangle her.

Suki was relieved to be back in her rightful place at home and reunited with her family, but she was missing Eve desperately and asked her to move in.



It was moving in day for Eve, but things started rather awkwardly when Eve didn't take kindly to Priya Nandra Hart's (Sophie Khan Levy) jokes. Eve pointed out her casual homophobia and warned her not to spook Suki as she was still coming to terms with her sexuality.

Later on, Suki arrived at the Vic, where Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) was talking to Priya and Vinny Panesar (Shiv Jalota) about his French car not meeting London's Ultra Low Emission Zone standards.

Suki walked over and asked them what they were talking about and Priya told her: "He's banging on about ULEZ."

Eve quickly got the wrong idea and jumped to Suki's defence, saying: "What did you just call her?"

Stacey tried to intervene to set the record straight, but Eve gave Priya what for and furiously warned her once again.

"No. I'm not having anyone shame Suki anymore, you get me?" Eve stated.

Suki chuckled and told Eve: "ULEZ - Ultra Low Emission Zone."

The table burst into laugher as a sheepish Eve realised her mistake and apologised. "But thank you for defending my honour," Suki added as the pair kissed in front of the punters.

Fans were in hysterics at the joke, saying that it's one of "the funniest things ever said" on EastEnders...

