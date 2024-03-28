EastEnders fans in tears at 'end of an era' as 'Ballum' are tragically TORN APART

*This article contains spoilers for tonight's (Thursday, March 28) episode of EastEnders on BBC iPlayer and is yet to air on TV*

EastEnders fans are sobbing at the "end of an era" for much-loved couple Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) and Callum Highway (Tony Clay) aka "Ballum" as the soap airs their heartbreaking final scenes together in tonight's episode.

Ben's exit storyline was set in motion earlier this week when he was arrested for a previous crime in America during Callum's surprise birthday party at the Vic.

Although he protested his innocence, Ben was accused of committing credit card fraud while he was in the US getting treatment options for terminally ill Lola Pearce-Brown (Danielle Harold).

Even though the evidence was stacked against him, Ben was hoping for bail and conspired with his dad Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) to help him flee the country with his daughter Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown).

However, Ben was denied bail and Callum was furious that Ben had lied to him about being innocent of the crime. Callum refused to see his husband and took some persuading from Phil to pay him a visit.

Copper Callum pulls some strings and sees Ben for one last time. (Image credit: BBC)

Phil's plot to take Lexi was soon exposed by Ben’s mum Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) and Lola's grandfather Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) when they walked in on Phil quickly packing Lexi's suitcase.

In tonight's episode, Lexi’s stepfather Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) furiously lays into Phil for his plan and blames him for only putting his “blood” relatives first. A guilt-ridden Phil apologises to Jay and regrets his actions.

Meanwhile, Callum manages to pull strings and visit Ben in his cell after Phil's encouragement. An emotional Bens vows to fight his case and says it's unfair as he was trying to save Lola.

Callum scolds Ben for his actions over the past year, saying that everything he does in their relationship is for himself and that Ben wasn't there when he needed him.

Callum continues to lay into him for being selfish and confesses how much he loves him. After having an emotional heart-to-heart, Callum encourages Ben to plead guilty so he can get a shorter sentence and return home to him and Lexi sooner.

Callum and Ben bid an emotional farewell to each other. (Image credit: BBC)

A terrified Ben agrees and Callum reassures him that they will all be waiting for him when he comes home. However, Ben refuses and ends their marriage, telling him to be free and find another man to love in London.

Ben admits that he never expected to love so strongly again since losing his boyfriend Paul Coker (Jonny Labey) and that Callum is the best thing that ever happened in his life.

Callum walks away as Ben says that it's over, but he soon rushes back and insists that he doesn't want a life without him. He vows to stand by him and never leave him, refusing to let Ben push him away.

He promises to be there when Ben comes home and in a touching moment, he reiterates his love for Ben by using British Sign Language (BSL).

"Callum Highway-Mitchell...I love you too," Ben says as Callum kisses his fingers and puts them on Ben's lips. A devastated Callum then leaves as Ben cries alone in his cell.

Fans can't get over that it's now the "end of an era" for "Ballum" and cried at their emotional final scene...

So it's an end of an era. The last Ballum scene was heartbreaking but lovely at the same time. I'll miss Ben so much. Max truly gave him life. Ballum will forever have a special place in my heart ❤️ #Ballum #EastEnders #ThankYouMaxBowden pic.twitter.com/0JCpNGTqeVMarch 28, 2024 See more

Ballum was a bumpy ride, but no other actors had such chemistry as a couple as Max Bowden and Tony Clay. They were the half of each other, it was beautiful and it's sad to lose that 💔#EastEnders #Ballum #ThankyouMaxBowden pic.twitter.com/NVnf2oQLFPMarch 28, 2024 See more

My god #EastEnders I’m not really a Ben fan but that last #Ballum scenes had tears steaming 😭If he had to go, that was the way to do it - bravo Pete Lawson 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/19xS47DztWMarch 28, 2024 See more

We got one last I love you 😢I watched it & cried massively but one thing is clear #Ballum love is untouchable and no amount of distance or time will separate them.This moment will live on forever 💔 #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/qCirOYTB3JMarch 28, 2024 See more

