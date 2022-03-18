EastEnders fans in tears over Keegan’s bittersweet exit

By published

EastEnders viewers were crying over Keegan's emotional exit as he finally got his happily ever after with Tiffany.

EastEnders - Keegan Baker and Tiffany Butcher say goodbye to the Square
EastEnders watchers were tearful seeing Keegan get his happily ever after. (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders viewers were in tears during last night’s episode (Thursday, March. 17) as Keegan Butcher-Baker (Zack Morris) bid an emotional farewell to the Square with his wife Tiffany Butcher (Maisie Smith).

Keegan finally got the happy ending he deserved in last night’s EastEnders as he decided to move to Germany with Tiffany for a new start.

Recently, Keegan had been reeling from the trauma of finding out that his sister Chantelle (Jessica Plummer) was murdered by abusive husband Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith) and was struggling to cope with the discovery.

During Wednesday’s episode, a distraught Keegan broke down and set his sandwich van on fire, after seeing Gray's investment in his business as 'blood money' for murdering Chantelle.

His grief saw his former spouse Tiffany return to try and help him with his struggles and also to help stop the police from investigating who had set fire to Keegan’s van.

After successfully talking to Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) by giving Keegan a false alibi, Jack decided to make the issue disappear and the pair were soon having a heart-to-heart in the Square.

Keegan Baker and Tiffany Butcher in EastEnders

Keegan and Tiffany had an emotional chat. (Image credit: BBC)

Tiffany left Walford for good last year to start a new life with her brother, Liam in Germany, after he meddled with their relationship that they were desperately trying to fix. 

As they had a heartfelt chat, both Tiffany and Keegan soon realised that Liam had tried to break up their relationship for good and they shared a kiss, officially rekindling their romance.

It wasn’t long before Keegan was telling his parents Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) and Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths) that he was moving to Germany with Tiffany as he didn't want to live in the same place where Chantelle was killed.

The waterworks were soon running for the family as he and Tiffany left arm in arm, having one last peek at Chantelle’s house for the final time, before saying goodbye to the Square for good.

Keegan and Tiffany leave the Square as the Baker family watch behind them

Keegan and Tiffany waved goodbye to Walford for good. (Image credit: BBC)

Tearful fans took to Twitter and spoke about Keegan’s emotional exit and were happy to finally see him get the happy ending he deserved...

See more
See more
See more
See more
See more

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One at 7:30pm.

Grace Morris
Grace Morris

Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.


Some of her favourite TV shows are Line of Duty, Fresh Meat, The Great British Bake Off and Gogglebox. In her spare time, Grace likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series! 