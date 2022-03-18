EastEnders fans in tears over Keegan’s bittersweet exit

EastEnders watchers were tearful seeing Keegan get his happily ever after.

EastEnders viewers were in tears during last night’s episode (Thursday, March. 17) as Keegan Butcher-Baker (Zack Morris) bid an emotional farewell to the Square with his wife Tiffany Butcher (Maisie Smith).

Keegan finally got the happy ending he deserved in last night’s EastEnders as he decided to move to Germany with Tiffany for a new start.

Recently, Keegan had been reeling from the trauma of finding out that his sister Chantelle (Jessica Plummer) was murdered by abusive husband Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith) and was struggling to cope with the discovery.

During Wednesday’s episode, a distraught Keegan broke down and set his sandwich van on fire, after seeing Gray's investment in his business as 'blood money' for murdering Chantelle.

His grief saw his former spouse Tiffany return to try and help him with his struggles and also to help stop the police from investigating who had set fire to Keegan’s van.

After successfully talking to Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) by giving Keegan a false alibi, Jack decided to make the issue disappear and the pair were soon having a heart-to-heart in the Square.

Keegan and Tiffany had an emotional chat. (Image credit: BBC)

Tiffany left Walford for good last year to start a new life with her brother, Liam in Germany, after he meddled with their relationship that they were desperately trying to fix.

As they had a heartfelt chat, both Tiffany and Keegan soon realised that Liam had tried to break up their relationship for good and they shared a kiss, officially rekindling their romance.

It wasn’t long before Keegan was telling his parents Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) and Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths) that he was moving to Germany with Tiffany as he didn't want to live in the same place where Chantelle was killed.

The waterworks were soon running for the family as he and Tiffany left arm in arm, having one last peek at Chantelle’s house for the final time, before saying goodbye to the Square for good.

Keegan and Tiffany waved goodbye to Walford for good. (Image credit: BBC)

Tearful fans took to Twitter and spoke about Keegan’s emotional exit and were happy to finally see him get the happy ending he deserved...

Just caught up on last night's #EastEnders and why am I crying over Tiff and Keegan finally getting their happy ever after 🥲😭😭March 18, 2022 See more

Cried tears of joy at this 😅! Keegan got his happy ending. Well done #EastEnders @_Zack_Morris @petelawson68 💖💖💖👍🏻👍🏻😭 pic.twitter.com/CDWAeJoNXNMarch 18, 2022 See more

Crying my eyes out at Tiff and Keegan, so glad they got their happy ending #EastEndersMarch 18, 2022 See more

Omg how emosh was #Eastenders 🥺🥺 so glad the truth came out r.e. the letter from Tiff that Keegan never received, I was SO angry about that at the time 😩 the goodbyes were so sad but I’m so pleased they’re getting a happy ending and even got the slow theme tune doof doof ❤️March 17, 2022 See more

Keegan got his happy ending with Tiff! That was an emotional goodbye #EastEndersMarch 17, 2022 See more

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One at 7:30pm.