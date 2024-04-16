EastEnders fans predict arrival of MYSTERIOUS Knight family member

Is the Knight family about to get bigger in EastEnders?

EastEnders fans believe a mysterious member of the Knight family is on the way to Walford after George Knight (Colin Salmon) made a call to his estranged son Junior during last night's episode (Monday, April 15).

George was grieving after his adoptive mother Gloria Knight (Elizabeth Counsell) passed away after suffering a heart attack in court just hours after her husband Eddie Knight (Christopher Fairbank) was found guilty of the racially aggravated murder of George's biological father, Henry Kofi Asare.

George shared some moving final moments with Gloria in the hospital and she urged him to reach out to Junior.

The next day, George admitted to his daughters Anna (Molly Rainford) and Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) that he was putting off telling Junior the difficult news that Gloria had died.

When he finally mustered up the courage to call Junior, he got through to his voicemail and left a message asking Junior to call him as he had something really important to tell him.

Although it was a brief scene, fans thought it was a hint that we might meet Junior soon and took to social media to share their thoughts...

George's son was first mentioned during a conversation with Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) last year.

As the Walford hardman and ex-boxer sat down to discuss Phil's business proposal of "pie, pint and a punch-up" with the Boxing Den, the pair got onto the topic of family.

At the time, George asked Phil how his son Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) was coping in the wake of Lola Pearce-Brown's death (Danielle Harold), all the while Ben was secretly battling bulimia.

Phil told him that Ben had a history of "going off the rails" at times like this, which was when George confessed that he had a long-lost son who he doesn't see.

"I've got a son who does the same," George admitted, "I don't see much of him — his choice, not mine."

Could Junior's arrival be on the horizon?

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.