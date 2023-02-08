EastEnders fans predict Emma Harding is planning a unthinkable SHOCK twist

Has Emma Harding got another motive on her mind in EastEnders?

EastEnders fans think that Emma Harding (Patsy Kensit) has an ulterior motive and will try to get custody of her granddaughter Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown) after Lola Pearce-Brown (Danielle Harold) dies.

Recently in EastEnders, Lola was horrified to discover that her client 'Nicole' was in fact her long-lost mother who had been paying her secret visits. Lola was overcome with emotion after the revelation and her health took a funny turn as she battles terminal cancer.

After Lola had her check-up and calmed down about the ordeal, it wasn't long before a concerned Emma showed up at her house profusely apologising about what she had done.

As Emma opened up to Lola about why she did it, Lola was furious that Emma had been following Lexi and scolded her mum for walking out on her when she was three years old.

Lola had some harsh words for Emma. (Image credit: BBC )

Lola revealed that her dad told her that Emma had walked out on them and never came back, but Emma wanted to set the record straight and tell Lola the heartbreaking truth about what really happened.

"I would never have gone if I hadn't been forced to," Emma said.

Emma told Lola the devastating news that she was abused by Lola's dad and he threw a boiling kettle over her. When she was released from hospital, she discovered that Lola and her dad had disappeared.

Lola refused to believe her and accused her of lying, before Emma told her that she too terrified to come back because of Lola's dad's violence.

As a heartbroken Lola screamed at her mum, Emma showed her the scars on her stomach to prove she was telling the truth.

Lola decided to rekindle her relationship with her mum. (Image credit: BBC)

Emma left the house, but as Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) opened up about his past, Lola ran out of the door and stopped Emma from driving away.

"I don't blame you. I thought you were a monster, but you're not," Lola sobbed.

"I'm sorry. I'm so sorry," Emma replied.

"My whole life, I've never had you. Never known you, but I do, I want to. So, please can we start again? And we'll just go slowly, please?" Lola begged.

"However long you've got, I'm going to make it up to you. You and Lexi. I'm here now and I'm not going to let you go," Emma said as she hugged her daughter.

Despite their tear-jerking reunion, fans think that Emma will try and get custody of Lexi once Lola loses her battle with terminal cancer as a way to get back the time she lost with Lola when she was a young girl...

I think ee r going to put Lexi in Emma’s custody so she can get back what was taken away all those years ago with Lola 💔 #EastEndersFebruary 7, 2023 See more

‘you and lexi’ wonder if emma will try go for custody omg #eastendersFebruary 7, 2023 See more

Hopefully Emma gets custody of Lexi so Ben and Callum can leave the square and never come back! #EastEndersFebruary 7, 2023 See more

Calling it now - Patsy Kensit will try and get custody of Lexi after Lola dies. #EastendersFebruary 7, 2023 See more

EastEnders airs on Thursday, February 9 at 7:30pm on BBC One.