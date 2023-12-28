EastEnders fans predict HEARTBREAKING diagnosis for Kathy after spotting worrying clue

EastEnders fans think Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) will receive a devastating health diagnosis after they spotted a concerning clue during last night's episode (Wednesday, December 27).

The fallout of the Christmas murder continued for The Six as they disposed of Keanu Taylor's (Danny Walters) body after Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) stabbed him to death to stop him from killing her best friend Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean).

And with Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) in critical condition in hospital after being attacked by Denise Fox (Diane Parish), all of the Walford women desperately tried to come up with a cover-up story.

While they hid Keanu's corpse in the remains of Kathy's cafe, Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner), Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal), Linda, Sharon, Denise and Kathy all agreed to stick to a fake story and blame the whole thing on Keanu, pretending he'd done a runner.

During last night's episode, The Six put their killer plan into action when they were each questioned by the police. However, Kathy struggled to remember the details of their cover-up story and let slip a crucial detail that threatened to expose the women.

Kathy nearly cracked under the pressure. (Image credit: BBC)

As the police interrogated Kathy, she stumbled and hesitated when she tried to recount a key part of their story.

The police officer asked Kathy what Nish and Keanu were arguing about and she was visibly confused by what to say.

Kathy thought long and hard about what happened next, and just when it looked like she may crack under the pressure, she finally remembered the lie.

The police officer seemed rather doubtful of Kathy's version of events and it wasn't long before Kathy went too far with her story and admitted the secret that Suki was having an affair with Eve Unwin (Heather Peace).

Kathy was concerned that they had been rumbled by the police. (Image credit: BBC)

When the women were reunited in the police waiting room after being questioned, a panicked Kathy asked them if they thought that DS Whisson believed them.

As the suspicious women asked her what she had said, Kathy stormed off before they could question her more.

With Kathy showing signs of being forgetful, fans now think that this could be hinting towards Kathy's "leaked" dementia storyline...

What if it’s giving Kathy Beale dementia storyline 👀👀 #EastEndersDecember 27, 2023 See more

Remember that fake “leaked” storyline document where Kathy starts exhibiting dementia-like symptoms due to trauma? 👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀#EastEnders https://t.co/43KWCLyXkiDecember 27, 2023 See more

Linda is a possible liability due to her alcoholism. But today showed Kathy may be a problem too. She outed Suki then temporarily forgot a key part of their story. A potential longer term issue for Kathy, or just a sign she’ll crack under the pressure first? #TheSix #EastEndersDecember 27, 2023 See more

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One. Check out our soaps Christmas schedule 2023 to see when the soaps air over Christmas.