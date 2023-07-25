EastEnders fans predict MURDER as a new friendship grows!

EastEnders fans are thrilled by a new partnership on the Square - and they reckon it could lead to one villain getting his comeuppance.

Possibly at Christmas!

Viewers loved Suki Panesar and Kathy Beale being friendly in last night's episode, and now they think the new mates could unite to bring down Suki's horrible husband, Nish.

Vinny told Suki his dad had splashed out to prove his love. (Image credit: BBC)

In last night's episode, Kathy and Rocky heard Vinny Panesar telling his mum about her upcoming Greek cruise.

He told her his dad, Nish, had splashed out on the fancy holiday to prove how much he loves Suki.

But of course Kathy and Rocky knew that Nish hadn't paid anything for the cruise - it was their honeymoon that Nish had won in a poker game at Rocky's stag do.

Kathy wanted Rocky to tell Suki where her holiday really came from! (Image credit: BBC)

Kathy couldn't bear to listen to the lies being spouted so she and Rocky cornered Suki and told her the truth.

Suki simply nodded, then left the cafe without a word.

Suki said ranting wasn't her style (Image credit: BBC)

But later, Kathy took a bottle of wine and two paper cups to the Minute Mart and told Suki it was time to talk. She told her she could offload, or rant if she wanted to.

"We're the victims," she told Suki, before adding she was fighting back and that she'd already given Rocky "both barrels".

"Ranting's not my style," Suki said, as she poured the wine. "But both barrels? Now that I would be interested in."

Fans loved the new friendship developing between the formidable pair!

This scene between Suki & Kathy was brilliant!! Looking forward to seeing Suki giving it to Nish with both barrels!! 🙌👊💪 #QueenSuki #FierceSuki #Sukeve #EastEnders #BalvinderSopal #GillianTaylforth ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VAEaqo3fRlJuly 24, 2023 See more

"This scene between Suki & Kathy was brilliant," said one viewer. "Love how they're bonding," added another.

I love Suki & Kathy onscreen together, love how they're bonding too. Kathy making an effort with Suki, trying to get her to open up. #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/65M2kAEqwXJuly 24, 2023 See more

And the viewers said they were looking forward to Suki taking revenge on her evil husband.

"Come on Suki Panesar, time to bring down Nish," begged one fan.

"Nish won't stand a chance," predicted another.

I love her 🥺 Her being sad, then Kathy being kind invoking hopefully a bit of fire in her 🙏❤️ Come on Suki Panesar, time to bring down Nish 👍#SukeveEndGame #FreeSuki #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/vtIwyxKCLaJuly 24, 2023 See more

Imagine if ‘Hurricane Elaine’ joins forces with Suki and Kathy….Nish won’t stand a chance!!!! BRING IT ON!!! #EastendersJuly 24, 2023 See more

And some fans are convinced the new friendship is another clue about the Christmas murder victim!

Now a Christmas hint with Kathy & Suki…“And us women, we should stick together…”Sounds familiar! 👀 #EastEndersJuly 24, 2023 See more

Kathy and suki forming a friendship in tonight’s episode all leads up to this big 6 at Christmas link. #EastEndersJuly 24, 2023 See more

Both Suki and Kathy are among the six women who featured in the flashforward episode back in February.

Remember, we saw a dead man on the floor of The Queen Vic, surrounded by the women. He was wearing a suit and cufflinks.

The distinctive cufflinks did belong to Nish, but Rocky won them in that same poker game on his stag night - and then handed them over to Jack Branning, saying they weren't his style.

Who knows where they are now!

Nish did have the cufflinks but he gave them to Rocky, who gave them to Jack. (Image credit: BBC)

But with Suki and Kathy teaming up, could Nish's fate as the Christmas murder victim be sealed? Or is it someone else who'll be dead in December?!

