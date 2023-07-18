EastEnders fans REJOICE as beloved couple reunite after YEARS apart

EastEnders fans went wild as much-loved couple Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) and Martin Fowler (James Bye) had a long-awaited kiss during last night's episode (Monday, July 17).

Stacey was left in a very awkward situation on the morning of Kathy Beale's (Gillian Taylforth) wedding to Rocky Cotton (Brian Conley) in last night's episode.

Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) had organised for teacher Theo Hawthorne (William Ellis) to be Stacey's plus one at the wedding. However, a drunk Stacey left her ex Martin a voicemail asking him to accompany her.

It wasn't long before a suited-up Theo turned up and things became even more uncomfortable when Martin arrived with a bouquet of flowers.

A baffled Stacey had no recollection of the call she made to Martin and questioned why he was there.

Martin Fowler confessed his love to Stacey Slater at the wedding. (Image credit: BBC)

After Stacey confessed that she had already asked Theo to the wedding, Martin suggested she ditch Theo in favour of him.

Stacey was scared that Theo would stop tutoring her daughter Lily Slater (Lillia Turner) if she annoyed him by taking Martin instead.

However, Stacey soon plucked up the courage to confront Theo after Martin gave her some encouraging words and revealed that it would mean a lot to him if he went as her date.

But when Stacey hesitantly tried to reason with Theo, he manipulated her by implying that he wouldn't tutor Lily anymore and a torn Stacey was forced to take Theo instead.

At the wedding, Stacey was uncomfortable as Theo spoke to her and kept glancing across the room at Martin.

Martin and Stacey shared a kiss. (Image credit: BBC)

Stacey excused herself from the conversation by telling Theo that she was going to call Eve and Martin followed her as she slipped out of the room.

The pair flirted as Martin admitted his feelings for her, telling her the heartfelt words: "You are in my heart, Stace. Everything we've been through, even when we've hurt each other. Like, I look at you and I still see a chance for us. Cos you're my Stace."

Martin and Stacey kissed, before they were interrupted by Rocky — but that didn't stop them from beaming at each other after the romantic moment.

Fans' hearts were racing at the long-awaited kiss and were over the moon to see the beloved couple finally reunite after years...

My Startin heart is racing so much!!! Loved their scenes tonight 🙌🏼 all the smiles/looks and the KISS ❤️🥺❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Stacey & Martin are on the road to reunite 🥳🥳🥳 #EastEndersJuly 17, 2023 See more

Stacey & Martin 😍 #EastEndersJuly 17, 2023 See more

“I look at you and still see a chance for us. ‘Cause you’re my stace” MARTIN AND STACEY KISSED AND WERE SO SMITTEN 🥺#EastEnders pic.twitter.com/rumOZLg9SsJuly 17, 2023 See more

@bbceastenders stacey and Martin chemistry today is off the scale! Those looks, that kiss, that chemistry!! Please let them be happy and in love 🥰#EastendersJuly 17, 2023 See more

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.