EastEnders fans 'work out' Whitney's exit storyline in HUGE adoption twist

EastEnders fans believe Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) will leave the Square after adopting Lily Slater's (Lillia Turner) baby.

During last night's episode (Wednesday, August 6), Whitney supported struggling teen mum Lily with her baby daughter Charli Slater.

After 13-year-old Lily gave birth to her daughter Charli at home, a panicked Lily woke up crying for her own mum in hospital.

Concerned dad Martin Fowler (James Bye) was worried about Lily's reaction to having a new baby, while Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) reassured him that it's normal for her to struggle to adjust.

Later, Whitney visited Lily and Charli, which was when Lily's true terror began to unravel. When Charli started crying, Lily panicked and asked her mum Stacey to tend to her.

Stacey encouraged Lily that it was her turn to take care of her daughter as she would want her mum. However, a petrified Lily insisted that she didn't want to hurt her and that being tired and overwhelmed made her a terrible mum.

Whitney Dean was on-hand to help a struggling Lily Slater. (Image credit: BBC)

Everyone reassured Lily that wasn't true and that it can take a while to adjust to a new baby.

As Whitney watched a struggling Lily, she stepped in to help her niece. Stacey was concerned about how seeing Charli would impact Whitney, since she recently lost her own baby, but Whitney assured her that everything was okay and picked Charli up.

Lily was relieved when Charli stopped crying and Whitney handed her over as she gave her encouraging words. Whitney's support was a huge help to Lily, as she finally felt at ease while holding baby Charli.

Whitney and her boyfriend Zack Hudson (James Farrar) were devastated when they discovered their unborn baby had Edward's Syndrome. After being told their daughter wasn't expected to live long after birth, Whitney made the harrowing decision to terminate her pregnancy.

Whitney and her boyfriend Zack Hudson tragically lost their baby daughter Peach. (Image credit: BBC)

The couple have been grieving their heartbreaking loss and recently came to the decision to adopt a child together.

With Whitney set to leave the Square, fans believe that she will end up adopting Lily's baby which will pave the way for her exit...

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.