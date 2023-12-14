EastEnders fans work out who the dead body is after HIDDEN message

EastEnders fans think they know who the Christmas corpse is after a hidden clue.

EastEnders fans have rumbled who the dead body could be at Christmas after spotting a hidden message during last night's episode (Wednesday, December 13).

Back in February, a special flashforward showed six Walford matriarchs — Stacey Slater, Suki Panesar, Linda Carter, Sharon Watts, Denise Fox and Kathy Cotton — standing over the body of an unknown male corpse at the Vic on Christmas Day.

Sharon was wearing a blood-splattered wedding dress, while Stacey could be seen with blood on her hands. Denise, meanwhile, was holding a broken bottle of champagne, Linda had a split lip, and the sleeve on Kathy's dress was ripped.

We then saw Sharon stoop over the man's body and reveal that he was dead, with the victim shown to be wearing a pair of amber cufflinks.

The soap teased the seven men in danger of death this Christmas and fans have been eagerly trying to solve the mystery.

Did you spot the message behind Keanu Taylor? (Image credit: BBC)

But after noticing a secret message during last night's episode, fans are convinced that they may have worked out which one of the seven potential victims may be the Christmas corpse.

Sharon (Letitia Dean) and Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) were loved up and looking forward to their hen and stag parties ahead of their wedding on Christmas Day. However, both of them are hiding huge secrets from each other.

Keanu has managed to convince Sharon that he had nothing to do with their son Albie's kidnapping and Sharon is hiding the fact that Keanu isn't the biological father of Albie, whose real dad is actually Keanu's enemy, Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden).

Last night, best man Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman) organised Keanu's stag at Peggy's, meanwhile Sharon's was held at the Vic.

But while Keanu, Zack Hudson (James Farrar), Martin Fowler (James Bye), Bernie Taylor (Clair Norris) and Reiss all celebrated at Keanu's stag, an eagle-eyed fan spotted a hidden message on the wall behind Keanu.

Hello wife... GOODBYE LIFE???Keanu is the dead body. Change my mind...#EastEnders👀🥂💀 pic.twitter.com/ZLH1aX0oRXDecember 13, 2023 See more

A banner was hanging up with an ominous message saying "Hello Wife, Goodbye Life" which convinced fans that this is hinting at Keanu being the dead body at Christmas...

Keanu is killed at Christmas. #EastendersDecember 13, 2023 See more

I reckon either Nish or Keanu will be the dead body at Christmas #EastendersDecember 12, 2023 See more

I’m back to thinking it’s Keanu on the floor at Christmas… Sharon to find out he did know about the kidnapping of Albie? 🤔🤷🏻‍♂️ #EastEndersDecember 12, 2023 See more

Could their prediction be right? We'll have to wait and see!

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.