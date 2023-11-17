EastEnders: George's past exposed as a DEVASTATING truth comes to light

EastEnders is set to expose a devastating truth about George Knight's (Colin Salmon) dodgy past in upcoming scenes.

Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) has been in emotional turmoil even since her rapist Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo) returned to the Square and went into business with the Beales to start a pie and mash shop.

The evil businessman has continued to make Linda's life a living hell and even had the audacity to speak to her young son Ollie Carter when he showed up at the Vic advertising his new business venture.

But soon, Dean's unwelcome presence in Walford comes to a dangerous climax when he gets into an altercation with landlord George.

Dean Wicks faces the wrath of George. (Image credit: BBC)

George will find himself in trouble as he lashes out at Dean and sends him hurtling down the Queen Vic stairs, fearing that he may have killed the rapist.

This comes after Dean discovers the word "rapist" spray painted across the front of Beale's Eels and blames Linda, threatening to sue her for slander.

Dean later turns down Linda's efforts to make a truce with him, but things are only made worse when Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) and Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) tell Dean to back off.

George comes to blows with rapist Dean. (Image credit: BBC)

Cindy, George and Linda are horrified to see a motionless Dean at the bottom of the stairs and Cindy quickly calls an ambulance.

Cindy insists that she won't tell anyone what happened to protect her ex-husband and Linda, but when Ian discovers that Cindy is covering for George, he points out that she could go back to prison if she's caught out in her lie.

Having already spent years behind bars and desperate not to go back, Cindy agrees to tell the police the truth.

However, George's criminal past is laid bare when a harrowing secret reveals that the former boxer is on a suspended sentence and will end up back inside himself.

What did George do to end up in prison?

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.