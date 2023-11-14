EastEnders spoilers: Dean Wicks MURDERED?

Dean Wicks is FURIOUS when he finds defamatory grafittii on the new pie and mash shop.

Dean Wicks' time may be up after he ends up at the bottom of the stairs in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Dean Wicks continues to cause ructions in the Square after tricking Cindy Beale into letting him buy into the new pie and mash shop.

Although he was never brought to justice for it, Dean raped Linda and his appearance in the Queen Vic on Halloween left her terrified.

With Cindy desperate to make something of herself following her own shock return to Walford with partner Ian Beale, she was horrified to find out that Dean was a rapist.

Realising there's no getting out of the contract they've signed, they resolve to make the best of things and launch Beale's Eels as planned.

George Knight simmers after Dean Wicks threatens Linda Carter. (Image credit: BBC)

On the day of the launch, Dean finds 'rapist' scrawled across the pie shop's window. Blaming Linda, he storms over to the Vic and in front of surprised onlookers, he insists he could sue her for slander!

George Knight and Elaine Peacock are worried that Dean's threats could see Linda losing the pub, and Linda reluctantly agrees to strike a truce with Dean.

A deluded Dean has no intention of letting things drop with Linda, as he blames her for ruining his life with her 'lies'. Worried that the pie and mash is finished before it's even open, Cindy and Ian encourage Dean to back off.

In the Vic, Dean faces George Knight, who is determined not to let Dean win. Pushed to his limit, George launches himself at Dean, who falls down the stairs and lies motionless at the bottom.

Has George killed him?

Priya Nandra-Hart gives Nish Panesar an unwelcome surprise! (Image credit: BBC)

Priya Nandra-Hart has been stirring the pot in the Panesar household, ever since she turned up with Ravi Gulati's secret daughter Avani Nandra-Hart.

Her relationship with her ex Ravi is tricky to say the least and they end up in another huge row.

Vinny Panesar is concerned that all the ructions are stressing out his mum Suki Panesar, who looks worn out and unhappy.

When he finds out that she never picked up her anti-depressant prescription, it leaves him even more concerned.

After Nish Panesar helps Priya with a problem with his granddaughter Avani's passport, she's grateful.

Keen to keep her feet under the table at the Panesars', she tells Avani that she's going to make sure Nish will want to have her around...

Nish is horrified when Priya thanks him for his help and moves in for a passionate kiss, witnessed by a shocked Suki and Vinny!

Alfie Moon is worried about his first hormone treatment for his cancer. (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Alfie Moon is grateful when ex Kat Mitchell goes with him to a medical appointment for his first hormone injection.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.