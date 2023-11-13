EastEnders LEGEND to bring trouble to Walford as they make dramatic return

An EastEnders icon is in hot water as they return to the Square.

EastEnders has teased Sam Mitchell's (Kim Medcalf) dramatic return in first-look pictures — and she's in trouble once again.

Sam was last seen in Walford earlier this year after she was offered a job by her ex-fiancé Don to run a hotel in Spain.

Despite the protests from her brother Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) and her ex lover Jack Branning (Scott Maslen), Sam accepted the job so that she could help financially support her son Ricky Jr's (Frankie Day) new baby and help the family in the long run.

It was confirmed that Sam's exit was only temporary and now she's set to make her dramatic return to the Square on Tuesday, November 21.

EastEnders has released teaser images of her return storyline and it's nothing short of dramatic.

The pictures show Sam and her suitcase being thrown out of a van by a mystery man as Phil eventually helps her up.

Sam Mitchell is thrown out of a van. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Phil Mitchell rushes to the aid of his sister Sam. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Meanwhile, another snap shows a dishevelled Sam with a graze on her face as she reunites with Phil.

What trouble has she got herself into while in Spain?

After making her explosive return last year, actress Kim decided to take an extended break from the soap in April, with many fans speculating that Sam would come back in time for the birth of Ricky's baby.

However, it was revealed that she couldn't come back to the UK to meet her new granddaughter Charli Slater.

How will her son react to his mum being back on the Square?

How will Sam get herself out of this one? (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Executive producer Chris Clenshaw told Digital Spy that Sam has been up to her usual shifty antics during her time away.

“In typical Sam Mitchell fashion, she finds herself in a troublesome place and has to ask big brother Phil to help her out of a sticky situation,” he said. “Lots has happened since she's been away — obviously she's got a grandchild, Charli.

“But Ricky Jr isn't happy that his mum has been so absent. The great thing about Sam is that she's very much a character that can kind of turn up at the Mitchells at any time, cause mayhem and leave them to sort out her mess every time. There's a lot of fun with Sam.”

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.