EastEnders star Bobby Brazier makes surprise confession as he announces break from acting

EastEnders star Bobby Brazier has shared his plans to take a break from the soap as he admitted his struggles with fame.

Bobby has become a huge fan-favourite playing cheeky teen Freddie Slater, who is the son of Little Mo Slater (Kacey Ainsworth).

The 20 year old's popularity grew even more when he took a break from the soap last year to compete in Strictly Come Dancing 2023 where he reached the final.

During an interview with The Times, Bobby opened up about his struggles with fame and revealed that he would take time out of the soap at some point.

He said: "I don’t want to be famous. Maybe I did when I was younger, but now I just want to act. I went on Strictly because dancing makes me happy.

"The more I learn about fame, the less I’m interested in it. There were a couple of weeks during Strictly when it got too much. I only felt peace when I came home to be with Freddie, Dad and Kate, my stepmum. I wanted to get voted off."

Bobby plays Freddie Slater in EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

He added: "Don’t get me wrong, I love my job. I love being on EastEnders and I love modelling. But I’ll probably take a break at some point. Just travel, get inspired, meet new people. Dad will understand. Who knows, he might come with me."

Bobby's EastEnders exit storyline last year saw his character Freddie attack stalker Theo Hawthorne (William Ellis) in a fit of rage after he walked in on the twisted teacher trying to rape his cousin Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner).

Following the attack, Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) walked in on the crime scene and attempted to make it look like Freddie acted in self-defence by planting a wrench in Theo's hand as he lay unconscious on the floor.

After being released on bail following his arrest for attempted murder, he went to stay with his mum to get away from the gossip.

Freddie returned to the Square with his great-grandmother Big Mo Harris (Laila Morse) and their comeback was certainly a dramatic one as Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) attacked them with a toy baseball bat thinking they were burglars

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.