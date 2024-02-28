Mo Harris to make EastEnders return — and she'll be joined by ANOTHER Slater

Mo Harris is set to make her epic comeback to EastEnders and she won't be alone.

EastEnders legend Mo Harris (Laila Morse) will return to Walford with her great-grandson Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier) this spring.

But while the exact circumstances relating to their comeback are currently under wraps, one thing is for sure trouble will inevitably follow — especially with Mo around!

Before they arrive on screen, an exclusive first look at Mo and Freddie’s decision to return home will premiere on the EastEnders TikTok channel in a limited series, following both characters in Mo’s caravan where she has been living ever since leaving Walford.

Mo aka "Big Mo" first arrived on the Square in 2000 as the no-nonsense matriarch of the Slater family and quickly became an iconic Walford resident for her infamous one-liners and dodgy dealings.

Throughout her 19 years in Walford, Mo was at the centre of drama and has been at the forefront of some of the soap's most memorable storylines, including her long-time feud with Pat Butcher (Pam St Clement), helping a young Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) give birth on Dot Cotton’s (June Brown) sofa and pretending that Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) had died as part of one of her many money-making schemes.

Freddie Slater will be returning with his great-grandmother Mo Harris. (Image credit: BBC)

Mo left the Square in 2021 to go on a cruise with on/off love interest turned fiancé, Fat Elvis and her latest guest appearance in 2022 saw her and Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) living in a caravan together during Jean's mental health battle, as well as attending Kat and Phil Mitchell's (Steve McFadden) failed first wedding.

Laila Morse said on returning to EastEnders: “I’m delighted to be coming home to Walford to bring Mo back to life. EastEnders holds such a special place in my heart, and I can’t wait to be reunited with my on screen family, who are like my family, as well as old and new faces.”

Executive Producer Chris Clenshaw added: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome back Laila Morse to the role of Mo Harris. Although her time away from the Square has been short-lived, the Slater family has endured a huge amount of drama since she last appeared on screen and Mo’s return will be no different. We’re delighted to welcome Laila back permanently as she is thrust into the heart of the drama alongside great-grandson Freddie.”

Freddie left Walford last year to go and stay with his mum Little Mo Slater (Kacey Ainsworth) after he attacked Stacey Slater's (Lacey Turner) stalker Theo Hawthorne (William Ellis) when he walked in on him trying to rape her.

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.