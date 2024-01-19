EastEnders star Kim Medcalf reveals if Sam Mitchell will return

EastEnders star Kim Medcalf has revealed if she will be returning as Sam Mitchell after her explosive exit.

After making a dramatic return three months ago following her run-in with drug dealer Camillo in Spain, Sam left a trail of chaos in her wake as she left the Square once again.

Sam and her brother Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) were at loggerheads after she threatened to tell his wife Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) all about his affair with Emma Harding (Patsy Kensit) if he didn't hand over the £33,000 she inherited from Aunt Sal (Anna Karen).

Phil eventually gave in to Sam's blackmail and handed over the cash on the condition that she left the Square.

However, when Phil harshly insulted her, she finally had enough of her brother's bullying and decided to get her revenge anyway.

Sam left the Square after dropping a bombshell in front of the whole pub. (Image credit: BBC)

Sam got up on stage at Phil and Kat's joint karaoke birthday party to announce in front of everyone that Phil slept with Lola's mum Emma.

This was enough for the whole of Walford to turn their backs on her, so she left after giving her son Ricky Jr (Frankie Day) some money from Peggy's and told Zack Hudson (James Farrar) that she was going to Canada.

Talking about her stint on the soap, Kim told What To Watch: "It’s been brilliant, as always! It was perfect timing for me and worked really well that Sam was coming back for another short stint. That’s the beauty of this character – I love that she comes in, disrupts things, and then leaves the debris behind her.

"This time, she’s been chucked out the back of a van, taken £100k from Phil to pay back a drug dealer and then blown up his marriage to Kat! There’s a lot of drama with Sam, and it’s never plain sailing."

But luckily for fans, this might not be the last we've seen of Sam as Kim was hopeful she would return in the future to cause more trouble.

"Hopefully, she’ll be back again sometime for another stint of causing chaos," she added.

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.