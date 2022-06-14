EastEnders star Milly Zero discusses big cast shake-up as FIVE characters are axed

EastEnders star Milly Zero has shared her thoughts on the big cast changes.

EastEnders actress Milly Zero, who plays Dotty Cotton, has revealed her thoughts on the big cast shake-up as five characters are due to be written out of the soap.

This news comes after EastEnders star Danielle Harold, who plays fan-favourite Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold), is rumoured to be leaving the soap as part of an explosive soap shake-up, which could see her character killed off.

It was also recently revealed that along with Lola, characters Stuart Highway (Ricky Champ), Dana Monroe (Barbara Smith), Peter Beale (Dayle Hudson) and Jada Lennox (Kelsey Calladine-Smith) are being written out of the soap.

According to The Sun (opens in new tab), this unexpected news is apparently part of new executive producer Chris Clenshaw’s plan to restructure the show with a number of dramatic twists over the summer.

Talking to Metro.co.uk (opens in new tab) on the red carpet at The British Soap Awards, Milly shared her thoughts on the upcoming changes to Albert Square. She said: “Obviously it’s sad, we’re all such a close cast it will be a sad loss, but I know they’ll all go on to do amazing things. They’ll be missed for sure.”

Milly has played Dotty Cotton since 2019. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Alongside Milly on the red carpet was her co-star Clair Norris, who plays Bernie Taylor.

Clair added: “Unfortunately that’s just a part of the soap world. You have to have characters come and go for the stories to work and big stories to happen and sad stories to happen.”

Clair is set to act alongside some new members of the Baker family as Mitch’s (Roger Griffiths) estranged brother and nephews will make their dramatic entrance in EastEnders.

Musician and actor Omar Lye-Fook MBE, will be playing Mitch’s charming older brother, Avery and joining him are his two sons, Felix, played by Matthew Morrison and Finlay, played by Ashley Byam.

Chatting about the newcomers Clair said: “It just brings a different dynamic, there’s a different energy coming in, and it’s really nice.”

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.