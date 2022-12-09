EastEnders sweeps the board at the TV Times Awards 2022
The winners of the TV Times Awards have been announced, with EastEnders scooping two of the most coveted gongs.
The TV Times Awards are an annual highlight in the world of television, and this year EastEnders has bagged two of the top awards, with Coronation Street also scooping a win.
The soaps all went head to head in the Favourite Soap, Favourite Soap Star and also Favourite Young Performer categories, and you have all been voting in your thousands to name your worthy winners.
This year the TV Times Awards 2022 saw EastEnders win Favourite Soap, with Walford's very own Gillian Wright (Jean Slater) taking home the Favourite Soap Star award as well.
Gillian was thrilled to be named winner after being part of the cast since 2004, saying: "I am delighted, it means a lot to me and it's made all the more special that it is voted for by the readers of TV Times. Thank you to all those who voted. You really have made my day, what a treat!"
Due to popular demand, the Favourite Soap Award was reintroduced for 2022 and EastEnders won by a landslide. Kellie Bright, Shane Richie, Clair Norris, Rudolph Walker, Roger Griffiths, Lorraine Stanley and Brian Conley were all excited to get their hands on the gong.
"We're thrilled to win," said Kellie. "Thank you to the TV Times readers who voted for us. It's always extra special when it is voted for by the readers."
Over in Coronation Street Jude Riordan, who plays Sam Blakeman, scooped the award for Favourite Young Performer, with EastEnders' Lillia Turner and Sonny Kendall coming in second and third.
Speaking of his win, 11-year-old Jude said: "Thank you to everyone who voted for me. I am so grateful for this lovely award which has pride of place in my gaming room. I love playing Sam and I am so happy you guys enjoy watching him, too. I didn't think for one moment I would win as the other nominees are so talented.
"Playing Sam means I get to work with some incredible people. I have enjoyed working with Will Mellor recently and there will be lots more drama to come for Sam, so keep watching."
To find out who won the other categories in the TV Times Awards 2022 you can find out more in this week's TV Times, on sale now.
Whattowatch Newsletter
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.