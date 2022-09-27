Vote for your favourite soap in the TV Times Awards 2022

It's been another terrific year of television, and what better way to celebrate all your favourite stars and shows of the last 12 months than with the launch of our annual TV Times Awards?!

One of the most exciting categories in the awards is Favourite Soap. We all love keeping up with the goings on from Walford to Weatherfield and everywhere in between — but which soap do you think has had the best storylines, biggest stunts and most shocking plot twists this year?

Here are all the nominations for the 2022 TV Times Awards Favourite Soap category...

Favourite Soap — TV Times Awards 2022

Choosing won't be easy — but here is a reminder of what has been going on in soapland this year...

Coronation Street — ITV

From Faye Windass and Emma Brooker plowing down poor Ted in January to Kelly Neelan's dramatic exit from the soap most recently, there has been plenty going on in Weatherfield this year. Who could forget Lydia Chambers trying to ruin Adam Barlow's life, or Imran Habeeb's demise after fathering a child with Abi Webster? Or perhaps Phill and Tyrone's hilarious wrestling in cement was your best soap moment?

Doctors — BBC1

There is never a quiet moment at the Mill Health Centre and 2022 has been no exception, especially when Doctors landed its own prime time slot on the BBC for the first time. Not only did Ashdown’s mysterious disappearance prompt the regular Doctors crew to take on the responsibilities of the nearby Sutton Vale surgery where Ashdown had been based, but we also saw new faces added to the cast when Princess and Sid arrived at Sutton Vale.

EastEnders — BBC1

There have been plenty of comings and goings in Walford, with big characters leaving and some familiar faces returning. Not only has Janine got her claws into Mick after framing Linda for drink-driving, but earlier this year saw serial killer Gray get his comeuppance. Aaron Monroe also went to prison for his far-right actions and Ben and Callum's marriage hit the rocks after Ben was attacked by rapist Lewis.

Emmerdale — ITV

Emmerdale village has been at the center of the action with Marlon suffering a heartbreaking stroke just moments after getting engaged to the love of his life, while Faith discovered her cancer was terminal. And who could forget Meena's reign of terror, which came to a climax earlier this year when she finally got sent down for her crimes?

Hollyoaks — C4

Hollyoaks kicked off the year with a huge explosion that ripped through Salon de The, killing Celeste Faroe, Sylver McQueen and Marnie Nightingale. But if that wasn't enough, we have also had John Paul's continued battle with booze, Misbah Maalik facing her demons after reporting Ali Shahzad for historic sexual assault, and Lisa Hunter making a comeback. Most tragically we also saw Luke meet his tragic end after falling off a cliff in Mallorca during his pre-wedding celebrations to Cindy.

Home and Away — Channel 5

Earlier this year the untimely death of Ari Parata, who passed away after battling an aggressive form of cancer, rocked Summer Bay. But as well as sad deaths, we have also had plenty of drama in Summer Bay with Ryder being buried alive, new band Lyrik arriving, Mackenzie facing all kinds of trouble at Salt and Cash Newman getting shot!

Neighbours — Channel 5

2022 will forever be the year that Neighbours bowed out on a high. The soap, which had been on our screens for 35 years finally came to an end — but what an ending it was! Not only did we have Kyle and Roxy's wedding and subsequent struggle to start a family, but we also had a huge storm at the start of the year and Harlow being kidnapped by a cult. Fans were in tears as they watched Hendrix say a heartbreaking goodbye to his family as he passed away. Eventually, the show came to a bittersweet end when faces from past and present came together to celebrate all things Ramsay Street.