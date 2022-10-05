Vote for your favourite presenter in the TV Times Awards 2022

It's been another terrific year of television and what better way to celebrate all your favourite TV than with the launch of our annual TV Times Awards?!

Everyone single one of these entries in the Favourite Presenter category deserves to win. So to choose between them will be hard. But choose you must. So, to help you, here's our overview of the 2022 TV Times Awards Favourite Presenter category.

Favourite Presenter — TV Times Awards 2022

Ant and Dec — Saturday Night Takeaway

Alan Carr — Epic Gameshow

Joel Dommett — The Masked Singer

Alison Hammond — This Morning

Alex Jones — The One Show

Dermot O’Leary — This Morning

Susanna Reid — Good Morning Britain

Bradley Walsh — Beat the Chasers

(Image credit: ITV)

TV royalty Ant and Dec have still got the golden touch after being on our screens for more than three decades. Over the last year, the hilarious Geordie duo have shown they can turn their hands to anything from full throttle Saturday night entertainment to putting unsuspecting celebrities through their paces in a chilly Welsh castle. One thing is for sure, TV just wouldn’t be the same without these two on it.

Alan Carr — Epic Gameshow

(Image credit: ITV)

With his infectious enthusiasm and hilarious humour, it is easy to see why Alan has become a firm favourite on our TV screens over the years. From chat show host to gameshow legend, there is nothing that Alan can’t do — and that is why the nation loves him.

Joel Dommett — The Masked Singer

(Image credit: ITV)

Comedian Joel spends his Saturday nights entertaining us with his hilarious one-liners and jazzy suits on The Masked Dancer and The Masked Singer and the nation can't get enough! His friendly manner and good humor impressed his fellow campmates in I'm A Celebrity back in 2016, and since then he's been a contestant on many celebrity TV shows and is the current host of the NTAs.

Alison Hammond — This Morning

(Image credit: ITV)

We challenge you to watch just five minutes of Alison on your TV screen without falling in love with her. Not only does she keep us entertained presenting This Morning alongside Dermott O'Leary, but her hilarious interviews with Hollywood royalty and have-a-go attitude on screen have seen her cement a place in the nation's hearts.

Alex Jones — The One Show

(Image credit: Getty)

Alex Jones joined The One Show back in 2010 and quickly became a firm favourite with the British public. Her warm and friendly interview style means she gets the very best out of whoever she has got in the hot seat — from soap stars to Hollywood stars, everyone loves her.

Dermot O’Leary — This Morning

(Image credit: ITV)

Dermot became a permanent part of the This Morning family when he started presenting on Fridays and school holidays alongside co-star Alison Hammond. The pair are a breath of fresh air, often causing mischief together while also discussing hard-hitting topics in the same show... cementing Dermot as a favourite for the nation.

Susanna Reid — Good Morning Britain

(Image credit: Getty)

Susanna was already a household name before heading to ITV to front breakfast TV show Good Morning Britain in 2014. Since then she has entertained the nation as they eat their toast and cereal with her no-nonsense approach and caring attitude no matter who it is she is interviewing.

Bradley Walsh — Beat the Chasers

(Image credit: ITV)

There isn't much Bradley can't turn his hand to, whether he is hosting The Chase or Beat The Chasers, acting in The Larkins or going on road trips with his son Barney in Breaking Dad, TV fans can't get enough of his cheeky persona and funny one-liners. Does Bradley get your vote for the TV Times Awards 2022 Favourite Presenter?