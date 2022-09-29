Vote for your favourite daytime show in the TV Times Awards 2022

It's been another terrific year of television and what better way to celebrate all your favourite TV than with the launch of our annual TV Times Awards?!

The entries in the Favourite Daytime Show category are all heavyweights. Such top-class performances from the past year that it's going to be hard to choose. But choose you must. So, to help you, here's our overview of the 2022 TV Times Awards Favourite Daytime Show category.

Favourite Daytime Show — TV Times Awards 2022

TV Times Awards 2022 — how to vote

Choosing won't be easy — but here is a reminder of why these daytime shows made the cut...

Bargain Hunt — BBC1

It's one of those shows that sounds like it shouldn't work - two teams have an hour to buy antiques which they sell at auction in the hope of making the most money. But Bargain Hunt is entertainment at its finest and we all love cheering on the red team or the blue!

BBC Breakfast — BBC1

It's the UK's most-watched breakfast television show and it's easy to see why. A dream team of presenters who switch effortlessly between covering hard-hitting political stories, to sensitive personal issues. Throw in a bit of sport and some fun, too, and it's a winning combination.

Good Morning Britain — ITV

They've got some stiff competition on the other side, but the team at Good Morning Britain have won accolades and viewers with their mix of news and features to get our day started. Presenter Susanna Reid is a hit with her clever analysis and the team including Ben Shepherd, Ranvir Singh and Kate Garraway are always on point.

Loose Women — ITV

Loose Women has become an icon in the world of popular culture thanks to its panel of smart, funny women who aren't afraid to share their thoughts, opinions and some personal stories, too. With a mix of hard-hitting stories, telly news, sensitive issues and a lot of humour, it's got something for everyone.

Lorraine — ITV

National treasure Lorraine Kelly is a firm favourite among television viewers and it's not hard to see why. Her warm, friendly interviewing style is one thing - she puts her guests at their ease - but she's never been one to give anyone an easy ride either. There's a reason why she's the queen of daytime telly!

Morning Live — BBC1

Morning Live's line-up of presenters, including Gethin Jones and Kimberley Walsh, join together for conversation, advice and fun each day to get us all moving. With recipes, viewers' stories and a bit of Strictly fitness, it's a great way to start the day.

Steph’s Packed Lunch — C4

Steph McGovern presents her own mix of lifestyle features, news and celebrity guests each day. Offering her own take on whatever the nation is talking about - and sometimes starting the conversations too - Steph has won the hearts of viewers with her no-nonsense interviewing style and down-to-earth approach.

This Morning — ITV

Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield, along with Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary, are perennial favourites among daytime television viewers. This Morning more or less invented the magazine show format and they're still leading the pack when it comes to mixing entertainment, current affairs, cookery, consumer issues, telly previews and celebrity interviews.