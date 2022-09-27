Vote for your favourite reality show in the TV Times Awards 2022.

It's been another terrific year of television, and what better way to celebrate all your favourite stars and shows than with the launch of our annual TV Times Awards?!

One of the most entertaining categories in the awards is Favourite Reality Show. From the soggy bottoms of Bake Off to the hilarious comments on our fave telly shows on Gogglebox, as well as the fierce competition of The Apprentice or Drag Race, there's a wealth of entertainment to choose from!

Here are all the nominations for the 2022 TV Times Awards Favourite Reality Show category...

Favourite Reality Show — TV Times Awards 2022

Bake Off: The Professionals — C4

(Image credit: Channel 4)

In the capable hands of Liam Charles and new host Stacey Solomon, Bake Off: The Professionals returned to find Britain's best patisserie team. Battling it out to be crowned the winners, the teams transform everyday desserts and pastries into masterpieces. Breathtaking — and delicious — stuff.

Dragons’ Den — BBC1

(Image credit: BBC)

Dragons' Den has hit season 19 but it shows no sign of getting tired. Host Evan Davies introduces the eager entrepreneurs ready to wow the team of experienced business leaders that make up the panel of Dragons. Will they convince them to invest or will they be heading home with their tails between their legs?

Gogglebox — C4

(Image credit: Channel 4)

It shouldn't work — watching people watching TV is a strange concept. But somehow Gogglebox is a huge success and it just keeps getting better. We love watching our favourite armchair critics, like Jenny and Lee, or Giles and Mary, dissect the TV shows we've been watching.

MasterChef — BBC1

(Image credit: BBC)

Presenters Gregg Wallace and John Torode put the contestants through their paces, challenging them to wow them with their culinary creations. As the amateur chefs whisk, grill, roast and bake up a storm in the kitchen, John and Gregg are on hand to give advice — and some constructive criticism, too.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK — BBC3

(Image credit: BBC)

After its huge success in the US, Drag Race made the trip across the pond and we're very pleased about it! Under the watchful eye of Mama Ru, the fabulous queens compete in a series of weekly challenges to show off their entertainment talents. It's a glittering showcase of the best drag talent in the country.

The Apprentice — BBC1

(Image credit: BBC)

Boardroom battles and business battles make The Apprentice one of the most gripping reality shows on television. Lord Alan Sugar takes the reins while a band of enthusiastic wannabe business brains try their hardest to impress. It's sometimes cringey and often infuriating but it's always entertaining.

The Great British Bake Off — C4

(Image credit: Channel 4)

Oh, how we love The Great British Bake Off. Who knew watching the country's best bakers get stressed over a bowl of custard or frazzled over a biscuit would be so gripping? Presenters Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding torment the poor contestants as judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith cast their appraising eyes over the creations and we all hold our breath waiting for the famous Hollywood handshake!

The Great British Sewing Bee — BBC1

(Image credit: BBC)

New presenter Sara Pascoe took over the show this series, with judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young, and the entertainment value stayed high. The contestants never fail to astound us with their skills as they cut, stitch, pin and tuck the fabric and create amazing clothes from scratch. Inspirational, entertaining and eco-friendly too. What a combination.