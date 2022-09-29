Vote for your favourite comedy in the TV Times Awards 2022.

It's been another terrific year of television and what better way to celebrate all your favourite TV than with the launch of our annual TV Times Awards?!

Favourite Comedy — TV Times Awards 2022

After Life — Netflix

Ricky Gervais's heart-wrenching but laugh-out-loud show returned to Netflix this year for its third and, he says, final series. We saw Tony begin to live life again as he came to terms with the death of his beloved wife, while the cast of quirky characters explored internet dating, house sharing, loneliness and marriage problems.

Ghosts — BBC1

Button House is still standing, despite the many mishaps that have taken place there, and its ghostly residents including romantic Kitty and television-loving caveman Robin, are still causing trouble for the new owners, Alison and Mike. With the house now opening its doors to wedding parties and overnight guests, there was a lot more potential for things to go wrong - and trust us, they did! Of course, we all loved it.

Here We Go — BBC1

The wonderful Jessops family have no filter and that makes for some serious laughs as we watch them navigate the chaos that is everyday life. With a pedigree cast including Alison Steadman, Katherine Parkinson and Jim Howick, Here We Go follows the extended family as things fall apart. Every, single, time.

Inside No. 9 — BBC2

Sometimes hilarious funny, occasionally uncomfortable, often poignant, and always thought-provoking, Inside No 9 returned to tell more stand-alone stories all linked by the number nine. From a time traveller hoping to save his mum's life, to a teacher getting a new job at a very strange school, and a look back at those super-creepy information videos from the 1970s, this series gave us a lot to talk about.

Kate & Koji — ITV

Cafe owner Kate is running her business in a small seaside town when she meets asylum seeker and doctor, Koji. The pair strike up an unlikely friendship and what follows is a sweet, touching and very funny first series with more to come, we hope!

Mrs Brown’s Boys — BBC1

With Brendan O'Carroll as loud-mouthed Irish matriarch Agnes Brown, this show has been winning the hearts of viewers for years, and shows no sign of stopping. Mrs Brown's favourite hobby is interfering in the life of her six children, with hilarious consequences. The BAFTA-winning show is a hit all round the world including Australia!

Not Going Out — BBC1

After twelve series, the comedy starring Lee Mack as the hapless dad and husband, shows no sign of getting boring. The silly jokes, physical comedy and general chaos of family life, combined with a great cast, mean there's plenty of life in this fun show. And we're very pleased about it!

Sandylands — Gold

Emily Verna returned to her seaside home town after her estranged dad, Les Vegas (AKA Sanjeev Bhaskar) was lost at sea in this quirky comedy. With a cast of hilarious characters and some very familiar faces including Sophie Thompson and Hugh Bonneville, Sandylands won viewers' hearts. And the second series welcomed Tracy-Ann Oberman as Emily's mum, Donna Vegas. Brilliant stuff!

The Other One — BBC1

This comedy follows Catherine Wallcott, known as Cathy, who discovers she has a half-sister, also called Catherine but known as Cat, after her dad's untimely death. The show was devised and written by comedian Holly Walsh who got the idea from a true story! It follows the sisters' mishaps as they get to know one another and the second series revealed they also have a brother - Callum!

The Outlaws — BBC1

The mis-matched band of 'outlaws' doing their community payback returned to our screens for a second series. Back on the job after the small issue with the whole gangs/drugs/guns thing in series one, the crew led by writer Stephen Merchant's Greg and including the brilliant Christopher Walken as Frank, managed to find themselves in more trouble.