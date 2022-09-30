Vote for your favourite young performer in the TV Times Awards 2022

It's been another terrific year of television and what better way to celebrate all your favourite TV than with the launch of our annual TV Times Awards?!

Everyone single one of these entries in the Favourite Young Performer category deserves to win. So to choose between them will be hard. But choose you must. So, to help you, here's our overview of the 2022 TV Times Awards Favourite Young Performer category.

Amelia Flanagan — Emmerdale

Isabella Flanagan — Coronation Street

Jayden Fox — Hollyoaks

Billy Jenkins — Dodger

Sonny Kendall — EastEnders

Cole Martin — My Name Is Leon

Jude Riordan — Coronation Street

Lillia Turner — EastEnders

TV Times Awards 2022 — how to vote

Joining in the voting is easy! Just head to the TV Times Awards online voting page to pick from your favourite TV shows and stars.

Choosing won't be easy — but here is a reminder of why these amazing young performers made the cut...

Amelia Flanagan — Emmerdale

Amelia Flanagan has been playing April Windsor in Emmerdale since 2014, and despite joining the soap at such a young age she has never failed to impress in whatever storyline she is part of. Most recently April's life was turned upside down when her dad, Marlon Dingle, suffered a stroke, but once again Amelia rose to the challenge winning praise from fans around the country.

Isabella Flanagan — Coronation Street

Taking on her sister Amelia in the TV Times Awards is Isabella Flanagan, who has played Coronation Street's Hope Stape since 2017. No one plays a troubled soul quite like Isabella, and she has caused mountains of trouble for her on-screen family as Hope Stape, who is never far from a drama.

Jayden Fox — Hollyoaks

Being part of the infamous McQueen family in Hollyoaks means your character is never going to have a dull moment, and that is certainly the case for Jayden Fox who has played Bobby Costello in the soap since 2018. Most recently the young actor has shown viewers exactly what he is capable of on screen when Bobby murdered his serial killer grandfather Silas Blissett.

Billy Jenkins — Dodger

Having starred in some of the biggest TV dramas of late, including Holmes & Watson and Peaky Blinders, it is easy to see why Billy Jenkins has landed himself a nomination in this category. Billy has wowed viewers with all his performances over the years from the titular role of BBC drama, Dodger, which is based on the Charles Dickens novel Oliver Twist, to his role as a young Prince Charles in The Crown back in 2016.

Sonny Kendall — EastEnders

Sonny might have only taken on the role of EastEnders' Tommy Moon in 2021, but he has packed a punch since his arrival on the Square. From portraying Tommy as his dreams of becoming a professional footballer were dashed after breaking his leg to a more recent hard-hitting storyline about knife crime, Sonny has delivered every time.

Cole Martin — My Name Is Leon

There isn't much that Cole Martin can't do. As well as wowing viewers with his role in My Name Is Leon, he previously starred in Steve McQueen’s Small Axe, as well as two episodes of Channel 5 show Witness No. 3. When he isn't acting, Cole has also modeled for brands like F&F clothing range, Marks and Spencer, and even Hugo Boss.

Jude Riordan — Coronation Street

Back in 2017 Jude Riordan was selected to appear in the channel 4 documentary The Secret Life of 4, 5 & 6-Year Olds where it became apparent that he was very comfortable in front of a camera... and the rest, as they say, is history. Fast forward to 2020 and he landed the role as Sam Blakeman in Coronation Street where he has been impressing viewers ever since.

Lillia Turner — EastEnders

There is never a dull moment when you're part of Walford's Slater clan, but Lillia Turner has more than risen to the challenge of playing Lily Slater in EastEnders since she joined the soap back in 2020. Drama is never far from the Slaters' door, but Lillia has proved that she has got what it takes to become one of the soap's rising stars.