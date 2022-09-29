Vote for your favourite comedy performance in the TV Times Awards 2022

It's been another terrific year of television and what better way to celebrate all your favourite TV than with the launch of our annual TV Times Awards?!

Everyone single one of these entries in the Favourite Comedy Performance category deserves to win. So to choose between them will be hard. But choose you must. So, to help you, here's our overview of the 2022 TV Times Awards Favourite Comedy Performance category.

Favourite Comedy Performance — TV Times Awards 2022

TV Times Awards 2022 — how to vote

Joining in the voting is easy! Just head to the TV Times Awards online voting page to pick from your favourite TV shows and stars.

Choosing won't be easy — but here is a reminder of why these comedy performers made the cut...

Brenda Blethyn — Kate & Koji

One of Britain's most versatile actresses, Brenda Blethyn somehow manages to move between drama and comedy effortlessly. Her performance as cafe owner Kate, forging a sweet, funny friendship with asylum seeker Koji, has brought real heart to the show - and a lot of laughs.

Okorie Chukwu — Kate & Koji

Okorie may only be in his mid-twenties but he's already made a name for himself on screen and on the stage. With credits including War of the Worlds and My Mad Fat Diary under his belt along with several theatre roles, Okorie turned his hand to comedy as Koji and proved he could do that, too!

Ricky Gervais — After Life

Grief-stricken Tony is often unlikeable and brusque, but there's a soft side to him, too and somehow Ricky Gervais manages to capture the pain of bereavement - along with the anger - in his performance. It's not always an easy watch, but Ricky's acting skills means it is always entertaining.

Lee Mack — Not Going Out

We're fairly sure there's a lot of Lee Mack in his alter-ego Lee, but we're totally fine with that. His comedy performance is always hilarious and his relationship with his co-stars hits just the right notes. We're not sure if it's the cringe-worthy dad jokes we like best, or the physical comedy, but either way, it keeps us laughing.

Brendan O’Carroll — Mrs Brown’s Boys

Brendan O'Carroll took on the role of Mrs Brown many years ago when the actress he'd booked to play her in the radio version of the hit show was sick so he voiced her part instead. The rest is history! His portrayal of interfering Agnes Brown has won him legions of fans.

Steve Pemberton — Inside No. 9

Writer and actor Steve Pemberton clearly loves every minute he spends on Inside No 9. The show, which is a series of stand-alone episodes, features quirky stories, a whole host of acclaimed guest stars, and all sorts of interesting roles for Steve to play. It's a challenge - and he obviously relishes it!

Charlotte Ritchie — Ghosts

Charlotte Ritchie plays Alison, the owner of Button House where a band of ghosts live - sort of happily - together. Alison's the only one who can see the spirits which leads to all sorts of comedic mishaps - and a lot of fun for Charlotte as she portrays her spook-seeing alter ego!

Reece Shearsmith — Inside No. 9

Just like his comedy partner Steve Pemberton, Reece Shearsmith clearly loves having the opportunity to really flex his acting muscles in the different roles provided by Inside No 9. From a bereaved husband to a bewildered teacher and all sorts of things in between, Reece plays them all with gusto. And with often hilarious results.

Kiell Smith-Bynoe — Ghosts

In Ghosts, Kiell's character Mike can't see the spooky inhabitants of Button House. In real life, of course, Kiell can. And we watch in amazement as he somehow manages to keep a straight, and confused, face while his co-stars cause chaos around him.

Alison Steadman — Here We Go

Alison Steadman is a bona-fide national treasure and her comedy credentials speak for themselves. Her performance as Sue Jessop in Here We Go is definitely one of our fave Alison roles. With the family's mishaps all documented by son Sam, it's a laugh a minute.