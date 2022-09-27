Vote for your favourite soap star in the TV Times Awards 2022.

It's been another terrific year of television, and what better way to celebrate all your favourite stars and shows than with the launch of our annual TV Times Awards?!

One of the most exciting categories in the awards is Favourite Soap Star. There is never a dull moment in soapland, but which characters have really got you talking?

Here are all the nominations for the 2022 TV Times Awards Favourite Soap category...

Favourite Soap Star — TV Times Awards 2022

Sally Carman (Abi Webster, Coronation Street)

Mark Charnock (Marlon Dingle, Emmerdale)

Sally Dexter (Faith Dingle, Emmerdale)

Millie Gibson (Kelly Neelan, Coronation Street)

Paige Sandhu (Meena Jutla, Emmerdale)

Lacey Turner (Stacey Slater, EastEnders)

Harvey Virdi (Misbah Maalik, Hollyoaks)

Gillian Wright (Jean Slater, EastEnders)

TV Times Awards 2022 — how to vote

Voting for your favourite soap star is easy! Just head to the online voting page where you can pick all your favourite TV shows and stars.

Choosing your favourite won't be easy — but here is a reminder of what everyone has been up to in soapland this year...

Sally Carman — Abi Webster, Coronation Street

Sally Carman as Abi Webster (Image credit: ITV)

From struggling to come to terms with losing her son Seb last year in a tragic hate crime to falling pregnant with Imran's baby and ending up in a bitter custody battle, actress Sally Carman has been at the center of countless huge storylines recently as Coronation Street's Abi Webster. But which soap plot has been your favorite?

Mark Charnock — Marlon Dingle, Emmerdale

Mark Charnock as Marlon Dingle (Image credit: ITV)

Mark Charnock has played Marlon for 26 years, but he took on his most challenging storyline to date this year when Marlon suffered a devastating stroke back in March. Since then Mark has portrayed Marlon's brave battle to get his life back on track, and most recently fans saw Marlon marry the love of his life, Rhona.

Sally Dexter — Faith Dingle, Emmerdale

Sally Dexter as Faith Dingle (Image credit: ITV)

Sally has cemented herself as soap royalty thanks to her portrayal as cheeky Faith Dingle over the years. Most recently though, fans have watched Faith facing the heartbreaking fact her cancer is terminal and her time with her family is running out. Having patched things up with her son, Cain, the Dingle matriarch is now living life to the full in her final days.

Millie Gibson — Kelly Neelan, Coronation Street

Millie Gibson as Kelly Neelan (Image credit: ITV)

Millie only joined Coronation Street back in 2019 but what an impact she has made. Going from being part of Corey's gang that attacked Seb and Nina in a tragic hate crime, to redeeming herself by turning her life around and becoming part of the family with Gary and Maria, there is never a quiet moment for teenager Kelly. Kelly might have left Coronation Street, but she certainly won't be forgotten.

Paige Sandhu — Meena Jutla, Emmerdale

Paige Sandhu as Meena Jutla (Image credit: ITV)

Meena's reign of terror will go down in Emmerdale history after the village villain killed off four unsuspecting victims, as well as terrorizing, kidnapping and attempting to bump off many others. Paige Sandhu played the role of the twisted killer to perfection... with her alter ego Meena now safely behind bars for her crimes.

Lacey Turner — Stacey Slater, EastEnders

Lacey Turner as Stacey Slater (Image credit: BBC)

Lacey Turner has played Walford's Stacey since 2004 and is never far from some sort of drama in Albert Square. Most recently she has helped her mum Jean through a bipolar episode, while also managing to juggle being married to a woman who she met in prison, raising her children and also maintaining a rather impressive love life!

Harvey Virdi — Misbah Maalik, Hollyoaks

Harvey Virdi as Misbah Maalik (Image credit: Channel 4)

Misbah has been through hell since finding the courage to report a historical rape case giving star Harvey Virdi a chance to really put Hollyoaks on the map when it comes to portraying important storylines. Thankfully Misbah has finally had something to smile about more recently after marrying Zain in a romantic impromptu wedding.

Gillian Wright — Jean Slater, EastEnders

Gillian Wright as Jean Slater (Image credit: BBC)

Gillian Wright has always played Jean Slater to perfection, but the character's most recent breakdown was one of the most memorable storylines for the star. The episode that saw Jean head to Southend in her wedding dress was loved by viewers and saw Gillian at her absolute best.