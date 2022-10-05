Vote for your favourite entertainment show in the TV Times Awards 2022

It's been another terrific year of television and what better way to celebrate all your favourite TV than with the launch of our annual TV Times Awards?!

Every single one of these entries in the Favourite Entertainment Show category deserves to win. So to choose between them will be hard. But choose you must. So, to help you, here's our overview of the 2022 TV Times Awards Favourite Entertainment Show category.

Favourite Entertainment Show — TV Times Awards 2022

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway — ITV

(Image credit: ITV)

Saturday Night Takeaway is family entertainment at its very best. Not only is it fronted by presenting legends Ant and Dec, but it also has something for everyone. From hilarious sketches and massive prize giveaways to celebrity guests, it's no wonder this show has been going since 2002.

Britain’s Got Talent — ITV

(Image credit: ITV)

Just when you think you've seen it all on Britain's Got Talent, a new series of the show comes along with a new act that will shock and surprise even the most loyal of fans. With Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams on the judging panel and Ant and Dec presenting the show, it is easy to see why it has been running for 15 seasons.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me out of Here! — ITV

(Image credit: ITV)

There's something about seeing a bunch of terrified celebrities jumping out of a helicopter and into a jungle (or castle for the last two years!) that gets the nation talking. For the last 20 years there hasn't been a water cooler in the country that's not had talk of Bushtucker Trials and witchetty grubs around it, and whether the celebrities are arguing over the lack of food or crying over messages from home, fans just can't get enough.

Starstruck — ITV

(Image credit: ITV)

Starstruck is the new kid on the block in this category, only landing on our screens this year, but boy did it arrive with a bang. With Olly Murs hosting, the talent show sees superfans shed their normal personas and transform into their musical idols. And with Adam Lambert, Sheridan Smith, Beverley Knight and Jason Manford on the panel, what's not to love?

Strictly Come Dancing — BBC1

(Image credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing has been delivering glitz, glamour and lashings of fake tan to our screens since 2004 and the BBC One juggernaut shows no signs of stopping. The British public can't get enough of watching celebrities step out of their comfort zones and show off their footwork on the dance floor, and with Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke each bringing their expertise to the show every weekend, fans couldn't love it more.

The Masked Dancer — ITV

(Image credit: ITV)

Just when you thought Saturday night entertainment couldn't get any better, along came The Masked Dancer. This bonkers show sees celebrities showing off their dance moves in front of an audience and a judging panel... but the twist? They're completely covered up in elaborate costumes so no one has any idea who they are. Genius!

The Masked Singer — ITV

(Image credit: ITV)

The Sister show to The Masked Dancer is The Masked Singer, which is equally as bonkers and brilliant. Fronted by Joel Dommett the show sees masked celebrities belting out tunes in front of a panel, leaving Mo Gilligan, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Rita Ora to guess who is under the showstopping costumes. All together now... "Take it off, take it off!"

The Voice UK — ITV

(Image credit: ITV)

The Voice UK has been on our screens for a decade, and what a brilliant concept it is... making coaches Anne-Marie, Olly Murs, Tom Jones and will.i.am all choose which singers they want on their team by only listening to their voices. Things then get competitive when after weeks of Blind Auditions, Battles and Semi-Finals only one winner can be crowned champion of The Voice.