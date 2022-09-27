Vote for your favourite factual show in the TV Times Awards 2022

It's been another great year for television, and what better way to celebrate all your favourite stars and shows than with the launch of our annual TV Times Awards?!

One of the most interesting and varied categories in the awards is Favourite Factual Show. There are so many different factual shows on offer from the tearjerkers, to the laugh-out-loud comedies. With a few cute animals thrown in for good measure!

Here are all the nominations for the 2022 TV Times Awards Favourite Factual Show category.

Favourite Factual Show — TV Times Awards 2022

Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad — ITV

Reluctant traveler Bradley Walsh took to the road with his son Barney again in 2022 to experience the joys of venturing abroad. This time their trip began in Croatia and the pair traveled 3000 miles across Poland, Hungary and Scandinavia, testing the local food — including some delicious Hungarian goulash — and having some hair-raising adventures along the way.

DIY SOS: The Big Build — BBC1

Season 32 of the heartwarming show was just as full of emotional moments as past series and we loved every minute of it. From helping carer Peter cope with his family's growing needs, to supporting three generations of one family, each with their own issues, Nick Knowles and his team pulled it out of the bag. Again!

Dynasties II — BBC1

Dynasties II followed four animal mothers as they fought to protect their families. The gripping documentary — narrated, of course, by national treasure David Attenborough — had us all glued to our sofas as we watched pumas, elephants, cheetahs and hyenas all do their best to look after their young.

Frozen Planet II - BBC

David Attenborough's second appearance on this shortlist sees him investigating the challenges faced by animals living in the iciest parts of our globe. The show took four years to make, using cutting-edge technology to capture footage of some spectacular animals. And of course, there's a serious warning about the effects of climate change, too.

Long Lost Family — ITV

Emotional and moving, Long Lost Family returned this year for its 12th series, hosted by Davina McCall and Nicky Campbell. As always the show told the incredible stories of people desperate to reconnect with missing families, as well as solving mysteries from that past and unravelling tangled connections to answer questions from long ago.

Lucy Worsley Investigates — BBC2

As far as accessible, entertaining history goes, Lucy Worsley's got it sewn up. In this fun series, she investigated some of the most brutal events in history from the Black Death to the Princes in the Tower and found new evidence, and compelling witnesses. And, of course, there was a bit of dressing up involved...

The Martin Lewis Money Show Live

Fast becoming a fully-fledged national treasure, Martin Lewis took to our screens to help us all navigate the cost-of-living crisis alongside his co-presenter Angelica Bell. Covering topics from the energy price cap to benefits and anything/everything to do with keeping more cash in our pockets. We're not sure what we'd do without Martin's handy hints.

The Repair Shop — BBC1

Jay Blades and his team have become firm viewer favorites thanks to their skills. They welcome the public into their workshop where they repair pieces of family history and restore valuable memories. It's fun, heartwarming, and a lovely way to remind ourselves that some things are built to last.