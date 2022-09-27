Vote for your favourite game show in the TV Times Awards 2022.

It's been another terrific year of television, and what better way to celebrate all your favourite stars and shows than with the launch of our annual TV Times Awards?!

It's been another year of fun when it comes to television game shows. From revisiting old favourites, to getting to know new formats and presenters, it's been entertaining and we've even learned a few things along the way!

Here are all the nominations for the 2022 TV Times Awards Favourite Game Show category...

Favourite Game Show — TV Times Awards 2022

TV Times Awards 2022 — how to vote

Joining in the voting is easy! Just head to the TV Times Awards online voting page to pick from your favourite TV shows and stars.

Choosing won't be easy — but here is a reminder of what has been entertaining us in game shows this year...

Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow — ITV

We love Alan Carr's infectious enthusiasm for life so we were delighted with another series of his Epic Gameshow. Featuring 'super-sized' and reinvented versions of game shows from the past, the show is a fast-paced and hilarious way to spend some time. This series included versions of Bullseye, Strike It Lucky and Child's Play.

Beat the Chasers — ITV

Presented by Bradley Walsh, this lively and fun spin-off from The Chase invites contestants to go head-to-head with not one, but five Chasers. Can anyone manage to beat the greatest quiz team ever?

Blankety Blank — BBC1

Bradley Walsh is in the running again, with his version of the classic game show Blankety Blank. It's the old show we all know and love, and this time it's Bradley who has to keep the celebrities under control and somehow help the contestants win the coveted cheque book and pen.

Family Fortunes — ITV

It's a classic. With Gino D'Acampo at the helm, the fave game show returned to give us more laughs as families compete head-to-head. With the contestants answering 'easy' questions, that sometimes stump the cleverest players, it's a format that shows no sign of getting boring. Our survey said...thumbs up!

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel — BBC1

Comedian Michael McIntyre hosts this hilarious game show packed with laughs, celebrities and an enormous spinning wheel. Contestants pick the celebrities they think will help them answer the questions correctly and win the star prize, with mixed results...

The 1% Club — ITV

Lee Mack is the host of this interesting, quirky show. The contestants answer questions as usual, but this time the answers aren't about retaining facts or information. Instead, the answers are about logic and reason. The show starts with 100 contestants who are whittled down until one winner remains.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? — ITV

With host Jeremy Clarkson at the helm, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire is as popular as ever. The tension mounts as the contestants answer some pretty tricky questions in an attempt to win the big money prize. Will they call on a friend or the audience to get the right answer, or will they lose everything they've won?

Would I Lie to You? - BBC1

The game show that launched a thousand memes, Would I Lie To You is never less than side-splittingly funny. Celebrities share embarrassing, hilarious or downright bewildering stories and their opponents try to guess whether what they're saying is a lie or the truth. It's simple, and brilliant.