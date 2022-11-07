EastEnders to air emotional Christmas wedding for Walford favourites Lola and Jay?

Will Lola Pearce and Jay Brown be having an emotional Christmas wedding?

EastEnders favourites Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold) and Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) are supposedly set to tie the knot in tear-jerking scenes this Christmas following her terminal cancer diagnosis.

An insider reportedly told The Sun (opens in new tab): “It’s the big seasonal plotline and there won’t be a dry eye in the house.

“EastEnders fans will be rooting for Lola to be happy after the traumatic news that she is dying of a brain tumour. The highly-charged scenes will be a big hit.”

The much-loved couple recently rekindled their romance, but Jay is now facing losing the love of his life after Lola received the devastating news that she has a brain tumour.

After her brain surgery, Lola and her loved ones were torn apart by the news that her tumour is terminal and the young mum will eventually lose her life to the disease.

Jay Brown reunited with the love of his life Lola Pearce. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Lola was eager to receive treatments that could help prolong her life for just a bit longer so that she can spend more time with her young daughter, Lexi (Isabella Brown) before her heartbreaking final moments.

Talking about the storyline, Danielle said: “It means so much to be trusted with a storyline like this — one that’s close to many people’s hearts. Sadly many of our viewers will be able to relate to Lola’s story and it’s been heart-breaking to speak to the families affected by brain tumours and hear their stories.

"They’ve been so amazing in sharing their experiences with me, and I’m so lucky to have them. I wouldn’t be able to do this storyline without their support.”

Lola was diagnosed with a brain tumour. (Image credit: BBC)

This news comes after Patsy Kensit was reportedly cast to play Lola Pearce's mum, who will arrive on the Square amidst the trauma of her daughter battling cancer.

Lola's mum abandoned her when she was 3 years old, so it's possible a happy reunion won't be on the cards for the estranged mother and daughter.

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.