Emmerdale baby drama as little Esther goes MISSING?

Emmerdale teen Angelica King (Rebecca Bakes) is tasked with babysitting Esther, but could young mum Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell) be about to seriously regret her decision?

Amelia has been forced to support her baby daughter Esther alone after her dad Dan Spencer (Liam Fox) was sentenced to eight years in prison for killing a man with one punch.

Dan punched daughter Amelia's stalker Lloyd (Matt Sutton) causing him to fall down and hit his head on a rock after he antagonised the protective dad during a confrontation.

Dan Spencer is currently behind bars. (Image credit: ITV)

Lloyd ended up in a coma and eventually died in hospital, as a guilt-ridden Dan pleaded guilty to GBH in court and was later charged with manslaughter.

In emotional scenes, a tearful Amelia chased after Dan as he was escorted away from the dock in handcuffs. Amelia cried out for her dad, but he kept walking and couldn't bear to face her.

Will Angelica King put baby Esther in danger? (Image credit: ITV)

Not only did Amelia lose her dad, but also her home and has moved in with Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter), while also doing some shifts at The Woolpack to earn some money.

But despite the village and her boyfriend Noah Dingle (Jack Downham) rallying around to support her in any way they can, the reality of being a teenage mum is becoming all too real for Amelia.

Needing money to go and visit Dan in prison, Amelia agrees to work an extra shift at Mandy Dingle's (Lisa Riley) salon.

With nobody to look after Esther, a desperate Amelia asks Angelica to look after the tot in upcoming scenes.

However, looking after a baby is the last thing on Angelica's mind and she faces a dilemma when Heath Hope (Sebastian Dowling) turns up asking to hang out.

Will she abandon her babysitting duties and leave baby Esther home alone?

